The 2019 Grammy Awards were all about Cardi B. From her dramatic outfits to her show-stopping performance to her win for rap album of the year, she had a major night. But as any working mom can relate to, her baby girl was never far from her mind. Cardi B thanked her daughter Kulture in an emotional Grammys speech as she accepted her award.

Cardi seemed super overwhelmed by the win, and struggled to compose herself for a good 20 or 30 seconds before she could even begin thanking people. After rattling off the obligatory long list of names that none of us really recognize, she started to talk about her little girl. “I wanna thank my daughter because, I’m not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter, because… you know… when I found out I was pregnant my album was not complete,” she said. Cardi's pregnancy wasn't planned and there was speculation that it would hurt her career, as she discussed in a radio interview posted on TMZ. But the rapper ignored the doubters and continued on making music, something she touched on in the speech. “We had to get this album done so I could shoot these videos while I was still not showing, and it was very long nights.”

Cardi revealed that she had only three or four songs ready for the album when she found out she was expecting. But everyone should have realized that pregnancy wouldn't slow her down much, especially when she hit the Coachella stage with her very pregnant belly back in April, according to Mashable.

It makes you wonder if Invasion of Privacy was ultimately such a smash because Cardi was so motivated by her impending motherhood — moms do have super powers, after all. It's also pretty incredible to think it would go on to win such a coveted award when it had to be recorded in such a tight timeframe. Cardi faced stiff competition in the rap album of the year category, including the late Mac Miller, Pusha T, Nipsey Hussle, and Travis Scott, according to Billboard.

Cardi also thanked her husband during her acceptance speech, crediting Offset for pushing her to get the album finished. Complex noted that the couple's red carpet PDA and his awestruck reaction to her performance seem to indicate that Kulture's mom and dad are back together. Cardi confirmed in September that the two had gotten married, but rocky times quickly followed.

She announced in December that the two had split amid cheating rumors, according to The Cut. Offset then launched a very public campaign to win her back, culminating in a cringe-worthy concert crashing a few weeks later. CNN reported that Offset interrupted Cardi's headlining performance at the Rolling Loud music festival to profess his love for her, and she was not having it. You have to wonder what would have gone done on the Grammy stage if the two hadn't seemingly reconciled already.

Thankfully, though, Cardi got to keep the well-deserved spotlight all to herself.