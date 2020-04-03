Your family's weekend plan just got a bit more entertaining. That's because a family-friendly edition of Cards Against Humanity is available to download for free right now. Indeed, this version of the popular game that's been marketing itself as pretty much adults-only fun can now be played with kids as young as 8 years old.

The original "party game for horrible people" — a fill-in-the-blank card game where people are asked things like "What is Batman's guilty pleasure" and the funniest (or dirtiest) answer wins — has amassed millions of fans over the years. The only issue being it wasn't exactly a game you could play when your kids were in the room or even really awake, since some of the cards are decidedly not safe for kids' ears. But now you can download the new, kid-friendly version for free.

"Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition is a new fill-in-the-blank comedy game that’s just like Cards Against Humanity, but it’s written for kids and adults to play together," the company wrote in a recent blog post. "We've been working on it for over a year in consultation with child development experts and psychologists. Our plan was to surprise everyone with this in the fall, but we know a lot of families need something to do right now."

"So today we’re posting a public beta of Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition for free, so you can print it at home and play it right now with your bored family," the company said. "We’ll figure out how to make money on it later."

The age range for the game is 8 years and up, and don't worry there's still a little age-appropriate potty humor because you know kids love it. Words like "crap" and "boobies" are included as well as 600 poop jokes that will definitely have your kids laughing and probably you, too.

This family-friendly version of Cards Against Humanity isn't simply a less dirty version of the adult one; the company tested the new game on kids and adults together to make sure everyone would enjoy it. Some of the responses definitely feel like they were meant for kids, like "stuff my underwear with pancakes," "putting my butt on stuff," and all things "Baby Yoda."

To download the new family-friendly version of Cards Against Humanity, simply click here, agree to the company's terms that you will "stay at home unless absolutely necessary" during the pandemic "even if our dumb butthole president tells us to do something stupid" and then viola! Family game night is set.