The Stewart family is getting ready for the arrival of their first baby, and taking us along for the ride. After sharing the exciting news just two weeks ago, Carlin (Bates) Stewart's Instagram is already filled with the most amazing, relatable pregnancy updates, and Bringing Up Bates fans really can't wait for February 2020 to arrive.

After confirming that she and husband Evan Stewart are expecting their first child next winter, Carlin shared with Romper how incredible it all really has been. "We are beyond thrilled to be expecting our first child. Spending every day with your best friend and building a life together has already exceeded our happiest dreams," she said, adding that her entire pregnancy will be documented on the upcoming season of Bringing Up Bates, which premieres on Sept. 19. "We are so happy at the thought of parenting together. Three at the table sounds perfect! God is so good."

Of course, it goes without saying that Carlin is very comfortable with having kids (lots of kids) around, so this update is extra exciting for her. After sharing with her Instagram followers that she's expecting, Carlin is already keeping fans updated on everything from date nights to inconvenient nausea and how thankful she is for it all.

"Feeling so thankful to be carrying such a precious gift," she shared on Sept. 9. "Thank you instagram family for being so encouraging and supportive with the many comments, prayers, and the excitement you have shared!" Within that post, she also revealed that her bundle of joy was the size of an avocado, a relatable tracking methods a lot of moms enjoy during their pregnancies.

A few days later, Carlin shared a photo of herself and her husband from their date night out, sharing an all-too relatable pregnancy woe. "Dinner was delicious," she began, "... until I got home," adding the nauseous emoji. She then thanked her husband for taking "such good care" of her.

"You poor girl! Love you!!!" fellow big-family reality TV stars Austin and Joy Forsyth, who star on the Duggar family's TLC series Counting On, commented on her most recent update.

"Been there!!! I threw up in a garbage can outside of our hotel in Charleston on our anniversary. It was very romantic," another commenter sharing, empathizing. "I was put on a medicine to help with the nausea and it helped tremendously! Good luck mama! It’s all so worth it!"

On her pregnancy announcement post, Carlin reflected on the growth and eventfulness of 2019, and how excited she is for the future. "This past year has been a whirlwind of excitement and love, from wedding planning, to the most magical day of my life when I said 'I do,' and just when I think life can’t get crazier, busier, or happier, I find out I’m pregnant!" she wrote in early September. "I feel so grateful and in awe of the miracle of a tiny life growing inside of me! I can’t imagine that my life could be any more blessed!"

"SOOOOO excited!!!!! It’s gonna be great!!" Zach and Whitney Bates replied. "Yay!! So happy for y’all. And such cute pics!" said Jill (Duggar) Dillard. "Soooo happy for you!!! Can’t wait to meet our little niece or nephew!!" said Bobby and Tori Smith.

It's clear that the newest Stewart baby is already so loved, and Carlin's followers and Bringing Up Bates fans can't wait to see everything else her pregnancy will bring to her Instagram feed.