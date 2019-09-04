It's true! Carlin Bates is pregnant with her first child, Romper can exclusively confirm. "We are beyond thrilled to be expecting our first child. Spending every day with your best friend and building a life together has already exceeded our happiest dreams," Carlin Stewart told Romper about the exciting news. Stewart and her husband, Evan, will be sharing their pregnancy journey on an all-new season of Bringing Up Bates starting Sept. 19 on UPtv. "We are so happy at the thought of parenting together," Stewart added. "Three at the table sounds perfect! God is so good."

Stewart is due to give birth in February 2020, which means she is approximately three months into her pregnancy. The experience has amazed 21-year-old Stewart, who admits she can't help but think about her own mother, Kelly Jo Bates, during this time.

"Even though I’m very early into my pregnancy, I already look at my mom and wonder, 'How did you do this 19 times?' Yet, she acted as if each pregnancy was a gift and a privilege, and that’s exactly the sentiment I want to have," Stewart told Romper while discussing her expanding family. "She made us all feel special and loved and more than anything, Evan and I want to be the kind of parents that invest in our child’s life in such a way that they know what a treasure they are to us!"

Darian Kaia

As for pregnancy symptoms, Stewart revealed that she is having a little bit of trouble with nausea. While nausea is a common symptom of pregnancy, specifically morning sickness in the first trimester, it also runs in the family. Many of the Bates women have revealed they struggled with a lot of nausea throughout their pregnancies, so the symptom didn't come as much of a shock to Stewart.

The good news? Stewart has an incredible support system by her side in the form of her husband.

"I haven’t found any successful tips yet to deal with the nausea, but it has made me very appreciative of Evan, who stays by my side, and offers so much encouragement," Stewart told Romper. "I also have a new compassion for other pregnant moms who have bravely endured nausea and discomfort!"

Darian Kaia

The soon-to-be parents married earlier this year on May 25 during a romantic ceremony at Castleton Farms in Loudon, Tennessee, as reported by People. They said their vows in front of approximately 500 family, friends and loved ones before shipping out for a sunshine-filled honeymoon. The bride confirmed the nuptials on Instagram by posting a photo of her and Evan's hands, cleverly displaying their shiny new wedding bands as they rested atop their passports. "'I Do' forever and always," Stewart captioned the photo, adding a black heart emoji and "5.25.19."

Since then, Stewart has shared plenty of personal photos from her and Evan's wedding on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans.

Be sure to tune in to all-new episodes of Bringing Up Bates starting Sept. 19 on UPtv to follow the Stewart family journey.