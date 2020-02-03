The Bates crew has a new member on its roster as Carlin Bates Stewart has welcomed her first child with her husband, Evan Stewart. The Bringing Up Bates star announced the news on Feb. 1, sharing a sweet photo of her and Stewart cuddling their new addition on Instagram.

Bates gave birth to little Layla (she picked out the name prior to the birth) on Jan. 31 and her newborn weighed in at 5 pounds, 13 ounces measured 18 inches long, the new mom told Us Weekly in a statement. The excited parents couldn't be any happier, writing in their announcement on Instagram, "It’s true! Layla Rae has arrived! Evan and I spent a lot of time wondering what it would be like the first time we met our sweet baby girl face-to-face but the truth is, all that dreaming and we still didn’t even come close to what the actual moment felt like!"

Carlin went on to say that Layla has instantly captured her heart, making it "more full than I ever dreamed it could be." The proud new mom concluded, "Layla Rae, thank you for making me a mommy and your Dad a daddy! There’s nothing we won’t do for you. Welcome to the world sweet baby girl!"

Many fans and friends wished the new parents well, including Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar. She commented, "SO happy for y’all!! Can’t wait to meet her!!" Meanwhile, Lauren Duggar wrote, "So excited for y’all! She is precious." Carlin's sister-in-law, Whitney Bates, chimed in with, "I am literally obsessed!!!! She is so perfect!!! So happy for you two!"

Bates first announced her pregnancy in September, less than a year after marrying Stewart in May. "We are so happy at the thought of parenting together," Bates told Romper at the time. "Three at the table sounds perfect! God is so good."

The reality star, who is one of 19, also expressed amazement at how her mom, Kelly Jo Bates, managed being pregnant for most of her adult life.

"Even though I’m very early into my pregnancy, I already look at my mom and wonder, 'How did you do this 19 times?'" she explained to Romper. "Yet, she acted as if each pregnancy was a gift and a privilege, and that’s exactly the sentiment I want to have."

Speaking of gifts, it's obvious Stewart and Bates couldn't be happier about their early Valentine's Day present. Congrats to the growing family!