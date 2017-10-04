Carly Waddell Shares An Ultrasound Pic Of Her "Devious" Baby Girl, & Finally Reveals Her Due Date
Carly Waddell and her husband, Evan Bass, might not be on Bachelor In Paradise any longer... but it seems they're enjoying a little regular old paradise of their own. After meeting and falling in love for real on the reality series, the couple have since married and are now expecting a daughter. And things appear to be turning out just fine for the new family. Carly Waddell shared an ultrasound pic of her baby girl, and she clearly couldn't be more excited.
Waddell, a singer from Nashville, shared the sweet ultrasound pic of her daughter on Tuesday with the caption:
She also revealed that the baby is due on Feb. 16, 2018.
Waddell and Bass initially announced they were expecting a baby in August with a statement to People that read:
And now we get a first look at the baby via the wonder of technology.
Things have been moving along at rather a breakneck speed for Waddell and Bass ever since they met and got engaged in September 2016 during the Season 3 finale of Bachelor In Paradise. They were wed less than a year later at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where none other than Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the intimate ceremony. The couple had a dream wedding, after a whirlwind courtship, as they told People:
They also found out Waddell was expecting while on their honeymoon, a big surprise to them both. As Bass explained to Us Weekly:
Newsflash: it meant she was pregnant.
While Waddell and Bass might have been surprised, they couldn't have been happier. Especially considering they found out they were expecting in a location with a special meaning for them both. Bass told Us Weekly:
This will be the first baby for Waddell and the fourth for Bass; the couple live in Nashville with Bass' three sons from a previous relationship, who are reportedly super excited about being big brothers to a little girl. Bass' three sons were present for the professional gender reveal photo, and all of them looked excited (even the teenager, and that's no small miracle).
After the drama and excitement of being part of the Bachelor juggernaut, Bass and Waddell can now look forward to the relative peace and quiet of raising a little girl. As well as three sons.
They seem up to the challenge.
