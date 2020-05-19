Everyone is dealing with the pandemic differently. Some are baking bread, some are online shopping, and some are making face masks because their show got super famous during quarantine. Indeed, Carole Baskin from Tiger King is now selling face masks and, of course, they feature some cool cats and kittens. Now, if Joe Exotic finds out about this... he really won't be happy.

Baskin has become a household name over the past few months thanks to the Netflix documentary featuring her personal war with Joe Exotic as well as many, many other interesting big cat-obsessed characters along the way. Beyond the documentary, however, Baskin was already pretty well known as the founder of the animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

As part of her mission to help big cats who have been living in captivity, Baskin announced on Saturday via the Big Cat Rescue Facebook page that she's selling face masks that featuring her favorite tag line — "Hey all you cool cats and kittens. The face masks retail for $11 on Tread 365 and come either in leopard print or a black background with cat whiskers. Part of the proceeds will go to supplying free masks to first responders, but part will also go to supporting the big cats.

Baskin herself modeled the new face masks in her Facebook post, but please note the floral wreath she wears in her hair is not required to be worn with your new face mask.

These days Baskin's sanctuary has been closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it seems she is making excellent use of her downtime. These face masks, for instance, which are already delighting her followers on Facebook. Her post has been shared nearly 3,000 times with people tagging each other and writing messages like, "I want," and "Fashionable and functional. Get it girl."

Baskin isn't the only one cashing in on the Tiger King phenomenon. If you head on over to Etsy you can find themed face masks of other characters including Joe Exotic. He might have wanted to use one of those masks in prison himself recently, as he was reportedly quarantined amid coronavirus concerns, according to Global News.

As for Carole Baskin's face masks, at the very least she needs to be applauded for sticking with her theme. Cat print or bust, no matter what.

