Carrie Underwood knows how to "cry pretty." The singer released an album and song with the same name and is currently on the Cry Pretty Tour across the world. But this is more than just a title for her, this applies to her real life. In a new interview, Carrie Underwood opened up about having three miscarriages in two years and her words about them are so powerful. She is one strong mama.

Earlier this week, the country superstar sat down with The Guardian where she opened up about her music, politics, and her two adorable sons — Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 6 months. During the interview, Underwood opened up about her life on the road, living out of a bus with her two young kids and husband, Mike Fisher. "I actually kicked my husband out of the bed and he sleeps on the couch up front," she said. "It's just a lot easier to wake up in a moving bus and grab the baby and feed him."

But Underwood didn't just talk about life on the road with two young boys (so hard) or her massive career as a country music artist (so impressive) — she also opened up about having three miscarriages in two years before getting pregnant with Jacob. In the interview, Underwood revealed that the words "cry pretty" have such a significant meaning for her, as she was going through her own hardships with loss. "I was still trying to do my job and put on a smiley happy face and be Carrie Underwood," she said. "And then I'd go home and fall apart."

Her strength is so admirable.

Underwood continued, telling The Guardian that it took a while for her to "get over" her loss. "I think you feel silly for being attached to something that you knew for this long," she said. "But I still feel it, you know. I mean, it took me a while to be able to sing certain songs and be able to get through them without really going there. It doesn't go away, ever."

Although it might have been hard for Underwood to open up about her loss, and still live her life every day with that following her, her bravery is so commendable. In September 2018, Underwood opened up for the first time about her miscarriages in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning sharing her own experiences and making other women feel less alone. "We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out," she said. "And that was the thing, in the beginning, it was like, 'OK God, we know this just wasn't Your timing. And that is alright. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.'"

Underwood told The Guardian that she has been so surprised by the response she has received since opening up about her experiences almost one year ago. "It's something that people don't really talk about," she said. "Even people who are my friends and I know well, after I talked about it, were like, 'My gosh, me too!' And I feel like it's something I should have known about them."

She has a point. Her ability to open up with her fans on this level has reached so many people in new ways. This has made people feel less alone in their loss, and has clearly helped out Underwood, too.

Since opening up about her loss, she's experienced so much joy. In January, Underwood gave birth to her second son, Jacob. She's gone on tour with her super adorable family, and shares the cutest videos of them together where she clearly is so happy. Although Underwood has experienced a lot of hardship over the past few years, she clearly has these brighter moments in her life to get her through — and since she's continued to share her story, she knows she is by no means alone. That is so beautiful.