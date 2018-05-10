Carrie Underwood's 3-Year-Old Son Makes Her 'Feel Pretty' In The Purest Way

As a mom of boys, I can tell you one of the perks, if you can handle a little mild gender stereotyping. They know how to make a mom feel beautiful. Especially when they're still little wee things who think the sun rises and sets on you. My son used to wake me up by touching my face and saying "pretty," and I guarantee you that was the only time that's ever happened in my life. Let's face it; all moms need a little reassurance now and then. Even Carrie Underwood, whose 3-year-old son made her feel "pretty" in the purest way recently.

The country singer and American Idol alum had a pretty tough end to 2017; she suffered a fall and hit her face so badly she needed 40-50 stitches. As she explained to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show on Thursday, she was just outside her Nashville, Tennessee home when the "freak" accident happened; “Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident. I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody. I say if I would have fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem. There was one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed.”

Since the accident in November when Underwood fell on her wrist and face, she took a bit of time off sharing pictures of herself on social media. To heal, of course, but also to try to find her way back to feeling "normal," as she told Kotb:

“In the beginning, I didn’t know how things were going to end up. It just wasn’t pretty. I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste. But every day I’m feeling a little more back to normal.

The "Cry Pretty" singer has one secret little talisman who helps her feel better every time, though. Her 3-year-old son Isaiah with husband of eight years, hockey player Mike Fisher.

Underwood told People:

I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that’s just super sweet. This morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and he’s all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?’ And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on. That made me feel pretty. I know I wasn’t [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn’t brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.

I'm going to pause to give you guys a moment to gush here.

Underwood is obviously a beautiful woman, and it's easy enough for us regular people to assume she doesn't need a little positive reinforcement every now and then. But the reality is, she's probably a lot like everyone else; struggling to see her own beauty, maybe especially after going through a tough time with a broken wrist and so many facial stitches. It's such a powerful thing that her 3-year-old son already really sees her and loves her no matter what.

Hoda Kotb told Underwood during her interview on The Today Show:

I'm looking at you and I feel like you look the same. Like, I feel like you look the same.

I'm sure it was meant as a compliment, and she's right; Underwood does pretty much look the same. But her fans didn't see her during her recovery. They don't know what goes on in her mind, how she feels about herself when she wakes up in the morning... all of those things that really make up a person.

But her son Isaiah knows. And he loves all of it. No wonder she feels pretty with him.