I don't know about where you live, but here in the south, we do Easter up really fancy. There's Easter, and then "Southern Easter." And a step above that is "Southern Baptist Easter" — trust me. I've been to many an Easter Service growing up, but none were as "big to do" as the ones at a Baptist church. Y'all, all the ladies and young girls had to wear massive hats and lace gloves, and baby girls wore bonnets and frilly dresses. All boys and men wore suspenders, bow ties, and loafers. So enter the Carter's Easter sale for all of you other poor southerners who have to deal with this every Easter Sunday, too. Dressy clothes for babies, toddlers, and children aren't cheap. Throw in adult-size versions and you'll spend a fortune for one Sunday morning.

Thankfully, Carter's has you covered. At least for the baby, toddler, and kid sizes. They're having a great spring sale, and all of the gear fit for Easter Sunday (and yes, even a Southern Baptist Easter Sunday) are up to 70 percent off. They've got boat shoes, bow ties, lacy dresses, suspenders, glittery ballet flats, and even bunny pajamas for those heathens who stay at home on Easter Sunday and enjoy what the Easter Bunny brought. Also no judgement from me, because my family and I are heathens, too. I guess I got my fill when I was a kid. But seriously, check out the Carter's Easter sale — whether you're going to service or want your kids to look cute as they hunt for Easter eggs.

1. Jersey Dress Set For Baby

2-Pack Jersey Dress Set

$34

$13

Carter's

Whether for Easter Sunday, Easter egg hunting or just everyday spring wear, Carter's Jersey Dress sets are perfect for Spring. Comfortable and adorable, there are quite a few patterns to choose from. And at $13 a pack, you should definitely stock up so your kid has a cute dress for every day of Spring.

2. Tutu Jersey Dress

Tutu Jersey Dress

$22

$11

Carter's

These Tutu Jersey Dresses come in several spring colors, and they'll look great for spring photos or at Sunday school.

3. 3-Piece Dress Me Up Set

3-Piece Dress Me Up Set

$46

$23

Carter's

Seems like Carter's knows the southern boy church outfit struggle. Unfortunately for your kid, suspenders are definitely a must. Pair this outfit with some boat shoes and you're all set.

4. 3-Piece Dress Me Up Set

3-Piece Dress-Me-Up Set

$52

$15

Carter's

Your toddler will look absolutely adorable wearing a festive bowtie with bright khakis combo for any and all Easter festivities. Carter's 3-Piece Dress Me Up Sets are all $15, quite a huge steal from the original $52, and with a lot of combinations to choose from, you have to check it out.

5. Polka Dot Sateen Dress

Polka Dot Sateen Dress

$42

$17

Carter's

Omg, y'all. I so wish this dress came in my size. But your toddler will look so adorable in this outfit for Easter you may forget your jealousy, just for a minute. Pair with a big white hat, white gloves, and Mary Janes, and she'll be ready for Southern Baptist Church Easter Sunday.

6. Carter's Boat Shoes

Carter's Boat Shoes

$38

$28

Carter's

Like I said, you gotta have boat shoes on Easter Sunday. These adorable shoes are $10 off, and there are quite a few styles to choose from on the Carter's website.

7. Carter's Glitter Ballet Flats

Carter's Glitter Ballet Flats

$34

$25

Carter's

These glittery bunny ballet flats are too cute for words. Bunnies, glitter, and dress shoes are quintessential Easter if you ask me. But they'll be cute all spring and summer long.

8. Rainbow Tulle Skirt Baby

Rainbow Tulle Skirt

$30

$12

This skirt is cute for anytime spring, but paired with a cardigan and some ballet flats (perhaps the glittery ones above)? And you've got yourself an awesome Easter outfit for your baby.

9. Daisy Poplin Dress

Daisy Poplin Dress

$36

$22

Carter's

How cool is it that Carter's now sells kid sizes? And they're really hitting it out of the park with this daisy dress, perfect for spring and Easter alike.

10. 2-Piece Oxford Button-Front & Plaid Short Set

2-Piece Oxford Button-Front

$40

$16

Carter's

Plaid and pastels are always in style for spring, and your kid will be stylin' in this 2-piece outfit. At just $16 from $40? Definitely grab more than one — and Carter's has several styles and patterns. Happy Easter to you.

11. 2-Pack Cotton PJs

2-Pack Cotton PJs

$40

$20

Carter's

You can't open Easter baskets from the Easter Bunny on Easter morning without wearing Easter pajamas. It's the law. This adorable Easter footie pajama 2-pack is 50 percent off, so it should definitely be a must-have on your Easter outfit shopping list.