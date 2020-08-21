No matter what kind of back-to-school season you're expecting to have this year, one thing is certain: Your kid needs new clothes. At this point, they've likely either outworn or outgrown all the outfits you got them at the beginning of the summer (never mind the stuff you bought them last season). At least the enormous Carter's sale going on right now will make it easy to update your little one's wardrobe on the cheap, with discounts so deep you'll have to look twice at the price.
That's because this Carter’s sale includes 40% percent off clearance and doorbuster deals. We’re talking quite literally hundreds of t-shirts available for $5 or $6. (Psst. That’s cheaper than a latte in some places.) Even new arrivals are significantly marked down. And there are loads to choose from — 2,152 items to be exact.
If your child is like mine, at the rate they're growing, their back-to-school wardrobe will likely be too small by early December. That’s why this Carter’s sale is so great. I can get my son fresh threads for fall, but also afford larger back-up looks when he suddenly looks like he’s wearing hot pants come Halloween. Here are some of the best deals you should cash in on before they're all gone.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. 2-Piece Plaid Button-Front Shirt & Poplin Short Set
I had to read this product twice to make sure I could believe what I was seeing. For $16, you get a shirt and a pair of shorts. This outfit was originally $40. Available online only, I'm guessing this hot deal is going to go fast.
2. 2-Piece Smocked Jersey Tee & Floral Legging Set
I don't have to tell you how cute this floral legging and smocked jersey tee set is. Comfy yet cute, it's perfect for running and playing and it's a steal!
3. Strawberry Snap-Up Romper
A Romper writer that loves a romper, go figure. This baby romper is deliciously darling with a big ol' smiling strawberry on the bottom. And right now it's 69% off. Hello!
4. Dinosaur Snap-Up Cotton Sleep & Play
I've always been a sucker for footie pajamas. They're just so dang cozy. And this one is especially darling, with a little brachiosaurus gracing its side complete with scales down its back (which isn't actually scientifically accurate as my 5-year-old will tell you, but who cares?).
5. Vehicle Print Zip-Up Fleece-Lined Hoodie
When it's too hot for a jacket and too cold for just a tee, a hoodie is the ultimate solution. This one brings a little whimsy to the look with a vehicle pattern. Plus, it's more than half off.
6. Mermaid Pom Pom Shorts
Ideal for running around the park, doing errands with mom, or just playing at home, these jersey elastic waist shorts also feature tiny pockets outlined in (you guessed it) pom poms! And they're 72% off right now.
7. Rescue Squad Jersey Tee
Give hardworking firefighters a shout-out with this Rescue Squad tee, sure to be a huge hit with any kid who has an obsession with fire trucks (so, every kid?). Again, for $6, you really can't lose.
8. Ruffle Crinkle Jersey Shorts
It's still shorts season and if your kid likes their clothing with a little something extra, these crinkle jersey shorts are it. Marked 75% off, you can find them online and in stores.
9. Airplane Snap-Up Romper
Moms know that when you've got a wee babe, numerous outfit changes are par for the course. That's why this snap up romper is such a great deal. It comes in eight different patterns so you can buy a handful to keep your baby fresh and clean all day long.
10. Floral Jersey Dress
Not gonna lie, I'd wear this new arrival yellow floral dress if it came in my size. In fact, I might even buy two since it's only $11 and comes in five different patterns. I bet your child would as well.