No matter what kind of back-to-school season you're expecting to have this year, one thing is certain: Your kid needs new clothes. At this point, they've likely either outworn or outgrown all the outfits you got them at the beginning of the summer (never mind the stuff you bought them last season). At least the enormous Carter's sale going on right now will make it easy to update your little one's wardrobe on the cheap, with discounts so deep you'll have to look twice at the price.

That's because this Carter’s sale includes 40% percent off clearance and doorbuster deals. We’re talking quite literally hundreds of t-shirts available for $5 or $6. (Psst. That’s cheaper than a latte in some places.) Even new arrivals are significantly marked down. And there are loads to choose from — 2,152 items to be exact.

If your child is like mine, at the rate they're growing, their back-to-school wardrobe will likely be too small by early December. That’s why this Carter’s sale is so great. I can get my son fresh threads for fall, but also afford larger back-up looks when he suddenly looks like he’s wearing hot pants come Halloween. Here are some of the best deals you should cash in on before they're all gone.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. 2-Piece Plaid Button-Front Shirt & Poplin Short Set 2-Piece Plaid Button-Front Shirt & Poplin Short Set Carter's | $40 $14 Size 4 to 8 see on carter's I had to read this product twice to make sure I could believe what I was seeing. For $16, you get a shirt and a pair of shorts. This outfit was originally $40. Available online only, I'm guessing this hot deal is going to go fast.

2. 2-Piece Smocked Jersey Tee & Floral Legging Set 2-Piece Smocked Jersey Tee & Floral Legging Set Carter's | $30 $12 Size 2T to 5T see on carter's I don't have to tell you how cute this floral legging and smocked jersey tee set is. Comfy yet cute, it's perfect for running and playing and it's a steal!

3. Strawberry Snap-Up Romper Strawberry Snap-Up Romper Carter's | $16 $5 Sizes NB to 24M see on carter's A Romper writer that loves a romper, go figure. This baby romper is deliciously darling with a big ol' smiling strawberry on the bottom. And right now it's 69% off. Hello!

4. Dinosaur Snap-Up Cotton Sleep & Play Dinosaur Snap-Up Cotton Sleep & Play Carter's | $16 $8 Sizes NB to 9M see on carter's I've always been a sucker for footie pajamas. They're just so dang cozy. And this one is especially darling, with a little brachiosaurus gracing its side complete with scales down its back (which isn't actually scientifically accurate as my 5-year-old will tell you, but who cares?).

5. Vehicle Print Zip-Up Fleece-Lined Hoodie Vehicle Print Zip-Up Fleece-Lined Hoodie Carter's | $26 $10 SIzes 2T to 5T see on carter's When it's too hot for a jacket and too cold for just a tee, a hoodie is the ultimate solution. This one brings a little whimsy to the look with a vehicle pattern. Plus, it's more than half off.

6. Mermaid Pom Pom Shorts Mermaid Pom Pom Shorts Carter's | $18 $5 Sizes 2T to 5T see on carter's Ideal for running around the park, doing errands with mom, or just playing at home, these jersey elastic waist shorts also feature tiny pockets outlined in (you guessed it) pom poms! And they're 72% off right now.

7. Rescue Squad Jersey Tee Rescue Squad Jersey Tee Carter's | $12 $6 Sizes 12M, 18M, & 24M see on carter's Give hardworking firefighters a shout-out with this Rescue Squad tee, sure to be a huge hit with any kid who has an obsession with fire trucks (so, every kid?). Again, for $6, you really can't lose.

8. Ruffle Crinkle Jersey Shorts Ruffle Crinkle Jersey Shorts Carter's | $20 $5 Sizes 2T to 5T see on carter's It's still shorts season and if your kid likes their clothing with a little something extra, these crinkle jersey shorts are it. Marked 75% off, you can find them online and in stores.

9. Airplane Snap-Up Romper Airplane Snap-Up Romper $16 $5 Sizes NB to 24M see on carter's Moms know that when you've got a wee babe, numerous outfit changes are par for the course. That's why this snap up romper is such a great deal. It comes in eight different patterns so you can buy a handful to keep your baby fresh and clean all day long.