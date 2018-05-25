Memorial Day is coming up on May 28, and it's an excellent time to stock up on gear your family needs, since in addition to honoring fallen service members, Memorial Day also is the unofficial kickoff of summer. Carter's Memorial Day 2018 sale has everything you and your kids could ever need or want, including major discounts on pajamas, graphic tees and tanks, shoes, dresses, and swim gear, but Skip Hop — which is also a part of Carter's — has online sales of 25 percent off of diaper bags, zoo toys and accessories, mealtime gear, bath time and playtime gear, and everything you need for the nursery.

Boy was this a dangerous assignment for me. I am about to have a baby boy next week, and let's just say I shouldn't have signed up for the Carter's email list. I am currently obsessed with baby rompers (how ironic, given my job) and I think my husband will either divorce me or check me into the Carter's Romper Clinic soon. I can't stop myself. And with all of these amazing deals, perhaps I don't have to stop? Babies pee, poop, and spit up on everything anyway, right? And aren't you changing their clothes constantly? So you can never have enough rompers, right? Right? Bueller? In all seriousness though, if you don't have a Carter's obsession problem like me yet, you just might after checking out all of these fabulous Memorial Day deals.

Graphic Tees & Tanks Carter's Graphic Tees and Tanks ($4, Carter’s) Get adorable graphic tees and tanks for your babies and kids this summer at just $4 and up. What a steal. And you can't go wrong with this metal dinosaur playing electric guitar, am I right?

Dresses Carter's All Dresses ($5, Carter’s) Looking through all these adorable $5 dresses, I truly wish they came in my size, too. They have all sorts of styles and patterns that you'll just have to get one of each. Thankfully they all start at $5.

Swim Carter's All Swim ($12, Carter’s) How cute is this shark bathing suit? Carter's bathing suits have everything from sharks to strawberries, perfect for your kid no matter what their (read: your) style entails.

Footwear Carter's All Shoes and Sandals ($13, Carter’s) Babies and kids are constantly growing out of shoes. Thankfully, you can stock up through Monday at Carter's with all of their shoes and sandals just $13. Now if only you could get your baby to keep their shoes on and to stop throwing them on the floor.

Pajamas Carter's All Pajamas (50 to 60 Percent Off, Carter’s) Kid pajamas are the best — especially the footies. And at 60 percent off, you can stock up for your kids pajama drawer for the rest of the summer and then some.

Baby Basics Carter's All New Little Baby Basics (50 Percent Off, Carter’s) I almost bought all the things when looking at some of these 50 percent off deals on baby basics. Y'all. There is too much cute to handle and everything is so inexpensive, you have to take advantage of it before Monday. Whether it's onesies, rompers, or little baby soft shorts, your baby will be ready and fashionably dressed for summer, no doubt.

Zoo Toys & Accessories Skip Hop Zoo Toys and Accessories (25 Percent Off, Skip Hop — Online Only) What kid doesn't love animals? Whether it's toys or accessories, Skip Hop has all of your animal-loving kids' needs covered.