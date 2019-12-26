The end of the year is a good time to assess many things in your life — and your kids' wardrobe is one of them. Take a close look and you might notice that the knees on your kid’s pants beginning to wear out or that their long sleeved shirts are looking more like three-quarter sleeves. Thankfully, Carter's and OshKosh's ginormous winter clearance sale features huge savings that will make you want to stock up.

Right now, they're is running a joint sale of up to 70% off its stock, which means you can score major savings on everything from bodysuits to leggings, shirts, and sneaks. There are even buy one-get-two-free jeans deals for boys and girls that are too good to pass up, especially if your child is about to grow into the next size.

And there are additional savings to be had: Get free shipping on orders $35 and over, which shouldn’t be too difficult to pull off when you start seeing all the super cheap deals on items like pajamas from $5, tee shirts from $4, and even dresses under $7. And if you open a Carter’s credit card, you can save 30% off your order as well.

So start the New Year off right by getting your kids the clothing they need at prices you love.

1. A pack of bodysuits for only $11 4-Pack Holiday Original Bodysuits OshKosh | $28 $11 Available in sizes NB-9M See on OshKosh Basic bodysuits are a staple for every baby’s wardrobe. Stock up and save with this set of four long-sleeved bodsuits that feature fun floral and animal winter prints. The ribbed cotton makes for an extra cozy and comfy fit.

2. Novelty onesies, just $4 a pop Grandpa Mac & Cheese Collectible Bodysuit OshKosh | $14 $4 Available in sizes 3M-18M See on OshKosh This adorable mac 'n cheese onesie will make grandpa crave his little cutie even more. The bright pink short-sleeved onesie can work on its own or underneath a sweater for an adorable reveal. Prepare to take a lot of pics of baby and grandpa together.

3. Newborn take-home sets for $13 3-Piece Bear Take-Me-Home Set OshKosh | $26 $13 Available in sizes NB-9M See on OshKosh You can dress baby in this 3-piece set if you’re looking for something to bring him home from the hospital in. It comes with a long-sleeved onesie, hat, and socks so that he'll be completely covered. And although it might look like it’s loose, it has a snug fit for safety.

4. Buy one, get two free jeans Classic Jeans—Rail Tie True Blue Wash OshKosh | $30 Available in sizes 2T - 5T See on OshKosh Thirty bucks might not seem like a big savings when it comes to kids’ jeans. That is, unless you consider that this is a buy one, get two free deal! Which means that you’ll essentially be paying $10 per pair of jeans, which is a great offer.

5. $5 leggings Skateboard Tiger Leggings OshKosh | $16 $5 Available in sizes 6M-24M See on OshKosh When it comes to kids' clothing, there’s really no such thing as too many leggings. And for $5 each, you can load up on them, especially when they come in cute styles, like Galaxy Glitter, Floral Geo, and Eiffel Tower. Oui oui.

6. Jackets starting at $8 Camo B’gosh Fleece Cozie OshKosh | $26 $8 Available in sizes 9M - 24M See on OshKosh For days when there’s just a chill in the air, your child can warm up with this fun fleece cozie. And when you realize you only spent $8 for it, you’ll feel all warm and fuzzy inside, too. Choose from camo, dinosaur, or basic color blocking styles.

7. $7 dresses they'll never want to take off Floral Printed Jersey Dress OshKosh | $22 $7 Available in 2T See on OshKosh Sure, it may not feel like it just yet, but this floral dress can give you all the warm weather feels. You can buy it ahead of time for when the temperature rises, or simply pair it with leggings and a sweater for your child to wear now.

8. So many sneakers under $20 Carter’s Denim Casual Sneakers OshKosh | $36 $18 Available in sizes 4 - 12 See on OshKosh Your child can feel like happy feet (literally) when she wears these denim sneakers. They feature smiling heart appliqués and offer an easy-on application so you won’t have to worry about laces. Now that’s something to be happy about. There are tons of other sneaker styles that you can grab for under $20.