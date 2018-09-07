I'm currently eight months pregnant with a 4-year-old daughter at home, which means one thing: I'm really into kid and baby clothes. Specifically? I'm into Carter's. Anything as classic as a striped romper or a floral bodysuit has me seeing heart eyes, and don't even get me started on holiday-themed pajamas. (I've literally bought all the Halloween and Christmas jammies Carter's offers every year.) Which is why I'm about to go broke shopping in Carter's Semi-Annual Big Baby Sale. (LOL, just kidding. Can't actually go broke with this sale. It's like I'm basically making us money.)

Look, Carter's is known for their big sales, but this Semi-Annual Big Baby Sale (say that five times fast) is legit. From Sept. 7 through Sept. 20, the retailer is bringing their biggest discounts of the year with up to 60 percent off all items included in the sale. And the items in the sale? They're the ones you need the most. We're not talking about one-offs like holiday clothes here. The sale includes baby bodysuits, outfit sets, pajamas, Little Baby Basics and more — even some preemie sizes. Know a mom who's expecting? Now's the time to stock her closet. Need to outfit your own kids for back-to-school season and cooler temps? You know where to go. Just want to drool over all the adorable baby clothes at rock bottom prices? I got you, babe. Here's just a sampling of what you can find in Carter's Semi-Annual Big Baby Sale.

3-Piece Sets $15 Want baby outfits you don't have to think about? Grab plenty of these three-piece sets during the sale. With a bodysuit, outwear, and a comfy pair of pants, your kid will look impeccably styled without an ounce of actual thinking. I can get behind this kind of planning in those early new-mom fog days.

Collectible Bodysuits $5 I'm convinced that bodysuits are like diapers — you can literally never have enough stocked in your closet. So go all out and grab some of the collectible bodysuits Carter's has in this sale. There's everything from cute animal-face bodysuits to niche pieces that will make your baby's grandma/grandpa/aunt/uncle smile.

Multipacks Multipack Bodysuits $15.60 Another baby essential? Multipacks of bodysuits. Carter's has some great options that all match and coordinate, so you can get plenty of bang for your buck. (Seriously, you're going to go through these suckers.)

Pajamas $10 Pajamas are my favorite thing to buy my kids. There's just something about seeing a sweet little bedhead walk down the stairs in some footie pajamas that will make your heart melt. Several of these also come in two-packs, so grab a few different sets for all the kids in your life and get ready for the sweetness that is bedtime.