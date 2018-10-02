It's an understatement to say that Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra stay pretty busy these days. Teen Mom OG, the MTV show they both star in, just returned to the air on Oct. 1. Plus, the couple is expecting their third child together. And even with all the ups and downs they've gone through, Catelynn Lowell's quotes about Tyler Baltierra show she's grateful for him, even after all this time they've been together.

In mid-September, Lowell and Baltierra announced that they're expecting their third child, and it was apparently a bit of a surprise to the MTV reality TV show stars. At the time, Lowell told Us Weekly, "The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited. It was a huge shock at first." She went on to explain, "We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

Lowell and Baltierra did experience a miscarriage with a recent pregnancy, but it sounds like Baltierra was really Lowell's rock as she dealt with some pretty serious mental health challenges following that loss. And some of the things she said about him after that experience are just a few examples of how Lowell has shown through her words that she really appreciates and is grateful for him.

On Him Being An "Amazing Daddy"

Lowell's Instagram is full of photos of her husband and their daughter, NovaLee Reign. And one posted on Thursday, Sept. 27 features Baltierra and Nova, with a caption from Lowell that reads, "I love you both so much! @tylerbaltierramtv thank you for being an amazing daddy to #Novalee I can’t wait to see you with the next one ❤️." It's clear that Lowell is very thankful that Baltierra goes above-and-beyond for their daughter.

On His Support

In response to a different tweet she reposted, Lowell once said of Baltierra on Twitter, "He really is amazing and my number one supporter ❤️ he's my best friend and my lover #Soulmates #iLoveYou ." That was after her miscarriage and third stay at a treatment facility, according to UPI, and clearly, Lowell needed his love and support more than ever.

On Getting Through Her Miscarriage

MTV on YouTube

When Lowell shared with a Teen Mom OG producer that she had confirmed she suffered a miscarriage, she said, according to E! News:

I feel like maybe it just wasn't the right time. Thank God for kids and husbands. If they weren't around, I probably would have offed myself, seriously.

It might seem like sort of an offhand comment, but clearly, having her husband around meant something to Lowell during that very difficult time.

On Being "Beyond Blessed"

In June, Lowell posted a black and white photo of Baltierra, and captioned it: "My husband... I’m beyond blessed to call you mine ❤️ you are truly amazing and supportive. The way you love Novalee and I is beyond words... thank you for being you and loving us the way you do ❤️ #blessed #myhusbandisthebest #andsexytoo #loveyou #loveus @tylerbaltierramtv."

Lowell never seems to miss an opportunity on social media to note just how supportive Baltierra is, with both his wife and their little girl.

On Their Commitment To Each Other

Speaking of quotes from Lowell on social media, she also wrote about Baltierra and their relationship back in April, along with posting a cute photo of herself kissing her husband on the cheek. "I love you so much!!!," the caption began. "And for all you haters vows say - in SICKNESS and in health... remember that... because this man has done that for me beyond what I could imagine ❤️ @tylerbaltierramtv #KeepTalkingMH #rememberURVows."

Lowell makes it very clear that she is thankful for and grateful to Baltierra, and as the newest Teen Mom OG season continues, fans will hopefully get to see their bond become stronger than ever.