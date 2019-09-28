Channing Tatum's Reaction To Jenna Dewan's Pregnancy Is Super Mature

I don't know if you've ever been in the position to see your ex-partner have a child with someone else, but let me tell you it can be surreal. Especially if the two of you happened to have children together. It's a delicate situation for everyone involved, and in a perfect world both parents would be mature enough to deal with it. Which means I'm about to give you yet another reason to love Channing Tatum, like you needed any more. Tatum's reaction to Jenna Dewan's pregnancy is further proof that he is not just a pretty face. He's a grown man who knows how to do the right thing.

The Magic Mike actor and World Of Dance host Dewan were married for nine years, from 2009 to April 2018, and share a 6-year-old daughter named Everly. Since their separation the couple have both moved on with their lives in new relationships. Tatum and British singer Jessie J have reportedly been together for the past year, while Dewan has been with fellow performer Steve Kazee for around the same amount of time. And now it seems Dewan and Kazee are moving forward with their commitment to each other on a whole new level. The couple shared a statement with People on Tuesday that they are expecting a baby together, noting; "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!" This is the first child for Kazee and, of course, the second for Dewan, who seems especially excited for her little girl Everly to become a big sister.

After announcing her pregnancy, Dewan posted a photo of herself curled up asleep beside Everly with the caption:

Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!

After all the excitement about Dewan's pregnancy announcement, fans are perhaps wondering how her ex-husband Channing Tatum feels about the news. The two share a daughter, after all, and have already gone through the parenting experience together. Plus Tatum deleted his Instagram account so it's not like he's about to share a public post congratulating the couple.

But that's okay, because apparently he is quite happy for them. A source close to Tatum told E! News that Dewan told her ex-husband before going public with her happy news as a courtesy:

Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it. He is happy for her and was very supportive.

I suspect it's a whole lot easier to be supportive and happy for your ex when you are in a pretty healthy place yourself. Which hopefully means that Jessie J and Channing Tatum are doing just fine, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are blissful expectant parents; and at the center of it all is little Everly, loved and protected and excited to be a big sister.

I guess this is how adults function, who knew?