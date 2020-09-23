I don’t know about y’all, but I’m getting a little tired of staring at the same walls since March. I feel like my home needs some sprucing, and if you do, too, you'll want to know about these gallery wall tiles from Chatbooks. They’ll definitely give you something new and fresh to look at, and the best part is, you don't have to fully commit to a hole in your wall or a bunch of tricky levels and nails.

Chatbooks is a company that offers books, prints, cards, and other products featuring your photos from social media. You can even have a book sent to you of your best photos each month as an ongoing book series. And now they’ve upgraded to these canvas gallery wall tiles as an option to display your beautiful social media photography.

The hardest part about redecorating and hanging new stuff on the walls is the act of actually hanging said stuff on the walls. I hate hammering in nails and screwing in screws, but I also get super nervous about using tape — and some things are just too heavy to hang with tape. But for just $15, you’ll be able to hang these gallery wall tiles with their simple hanging instructions. Just peel and stick. That’s it.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Another anxiety-inducing part of hanging photos and other art on the walls is that it’s so permanent, especially once you put a hole in your wall. There’s no changing your mind. But with these gallery wall tiles, you can reposition your photos more than 50 times. That is music to my absurdly indecisive ears.

The gallery wall tiles are available if you download the iOS or Android app, and they come in two sizes — 8x10 or 10x10. The perfect sizes to create that gorgeous gallery wall of your photos.

Now you’ll have keepsakes that will last forever, even if Facebook and Instagram disappear off of the internet. (Can you imagine the chaos?) Download that app and start building your gallery wall tiles now. And remember, since they're so easy to remove and rearrange, you can even make some holiday-themed tiles for some super personalized holiday decoration.