If you are one of the families who welcomed a new baby during social distancing precautions, you know how badly you want your family and friends to meet them and how difficult that can be. To help, Chatbooks is offering free memory books for your baby’s first year so you can “introduce” new baby to loved ones during the pandemic. All you have to do is send an email and upload your photos.

The photo book printing app is offering a free year of photo books for babies born during social distancing — since March 19, 2020 — along with a copy for a loved one through their newly launched Stork Series. Kind of like the myth of the stork who drops your new baby off on your doorstep (unless that’s how you explain how babies are made to your kids, in which case, it’s totally true), Chatbooks wants to send your memories of baby straight to the mailbox of someone who can’t be with you during quarantine.

Here’s how it works:

Parents should email hello@chatbooks.com with the subject line “New Baby!” to claim your photo books. This promotion ends on May 15, so don’t wait to snag your offer! It’s worth $140. Even if you miss this deadline, Chatbooks will still give you a code valid for one softcover photo book for you, and a copy mailed to your loved one (a $20 value).

Chatbooks

How the app and uploads work: Once you’ve received confirmation from Chatbooks, you will, of course, need to download the app. You simply upload one photo a day of your little gal or guy, and every time you reach 60 photos in your Chatbooks bank, they’ll automatically print a customized softcover book for you and your bonus recipient. This goes on for a whole year so you and your family member or friend can share these special memories together, in a physical form.

Their Ongoing Photo Book Series features a year of books in either 6-by-6 inches or 8-by-8 inches, and can be purchased in hard or softcover format. You can review and edit each book before they print so you can make changes and get it looking just right. Even if you make your own homemade photo album to mail to a loved one you miss, sending photos is a sweet, sentimental way to show your new baby to those who can’t meet them in person just yet.