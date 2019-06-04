The next generation of KarJenner kids is growing up fast. Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian are all raising adorable little ones who are super close in age — they all turned 1 earlier this year! — and spend a ton of quality time together. And thanks to a new photo shared on Kylie Jenner's Instagram on Monday, you can see how Chicago, True, and Stormi — aka the KarJenner triplets — have grown up so much since the last time we saw all three of them together for a photo shoot.

On June 3, Kylie posted a picture of the girls sitting together. In the photo, Chicago, True, and Stormi can be seen holding shark stuffed animals, while looking toward the camera. The "triplets" are photographed wearing matching blush pink ensembles, each with their hair in different little ponytails. A second adorable photo in the Instagram slideshow shows each of the KarJenner kids looking off in a different direction. What's a family photo shoot without a little chaos, after all. The photo drew adorable responses from fans all across the Internet.

"I love how they all have different cute hairstyles," one fan commented.

Another gushed, "Omgggg they are so precious."

"Omgossh too much cuteness in one pic," one more added.

A number of fans speculated that the birth of the trio must have been "planned," and there's a chance that's true. In January, amid news Kim was expecting a fourth child via surrogate, E! News reported that she was "heavily influencing" her sisters' baby timelines. The insider claimed that the siblings enjoyed being pregnant at the same time, and are hoping to get to do it again. According to E! News, they often joke about having another round of KarJenner triplets in the future.

"Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans," the source told E! News. "They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of 'triplets' all the time."

Back in September 2018, Kim shared the first photo of the KarJenner triplets on social media, much to the delight of fans and followers. The photo showed the girls sitting and p laying together. Little Chicago can be seen playing with a stuffed animal, while True sits in a Bumbo seat and Stormi reaches for her shoe. Kim appears to have been the first to publicly call the KarJenner cousins the triplets, too. "💕 The Triplets 💕," she captioned the photo.

Chicago was born in January 2018, and Kim revealed her daughter's name on her app shortly after she arrived, revealing that it was an homage to husband Kanye West's home city. Kylie announced the arrival of her baby girl the following month after managing to keep her entire pregnancy under wraps. And Khloe's daughter was born last, arriving in April 2018, following a cheating scandal involving dad Tristan Thompson, according to TMZ.

Fans have been watching the KarJenner sisters grow on their E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, for years. And many are excited to see a new generation of KarJenners come up, and while the kids haven't quite inked a reality TV deal just yet, most people are just fine catching glimpses of the girls on social media.