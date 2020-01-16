The Kardashian family knows how to throw a party, so obviously little Chicago West had an epic birthday bash to celebrate turning 2 years old. This week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter celebrated her big day with a Disney-themed birthday party with her family, complete with a three-tier Minnie Mouse cake, festive face painting, and obviously lots of tasty and personalized treats.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Chicago's aunt, 22-year-old Kylie Jenner, shared a few photos from the little girl's birthday party on her Instagram Story, showing Chicago sporting some adorable Minnie Mouse-inspired face paint and pink polka-dotted mouse ears while she painted on a canvas. When the younger guests weren't painting, it looks like they were partaking in a fun little tea party, feasting on macarons, Mickey Mouse-shaped rice krispie treats, and sugar cookies that had "Chi," the little girl's nickname, written on the top. The gorgeous floral arrangements and intricate table set up for the tea party really put the icing on the cake.

Speaking of cake, Kardashian also shared a few photos from her daughter's party on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, Jan. 16, the mom of four shared an image of Chicago's beautiful three tiered cake, of course with a Minnie Mouse theme as well, surrounded by pink roses. Kardashian also thanked Disney Junior for the cake.

Chicago certainly got what she wanted for her birthday this year. Earlier this month, Kardashian shared a video of her daughter on her Instagram Story talking about how she was "almost two" and wanted a pink Minnie Mouse cake for her birthday. "A pink one, that'd be so cute," Kardashian told her daughter at the time.

And cute it was. Now... can anyone tell me how to get an invite to one of these bashes?