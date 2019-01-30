What's that saying? Something about the way to a man's heart is through his stomach? I mean, if you're a surgeon, maybe — I don't know much about anatomy. But what I do know is that on a less-literal level, the quote stands true for pretty much everyone, especially kids. Look, my 4-year-old knows I love her, but when I give her a chocolate chip cookie without her having to beg, it's like a spotlight is shining down on me and my love for her. And this Valentine's Day, Chick-fil-A's heart-shaped boxes of chicken nuggets are going to give your loved ones the same feeling.

You don't have to be a kid to love a good chicken nugget, and Chick-fil-A knows that. For Valentine's Day, the fast food chain is offering 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis, and six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped box. Basically, you can skip the CVS line for the last Whitman's Sampler this year. According to the Chick-fil-A website, this promotion will be available in participating restaurants from Jan. 21 until Feb. 28, which is a huge bonus for those who don't want to get caught up in the rush of celebrating V-Day. But it's important to know that this is a limited offer and not available everywhere, so you'll want to call your local Chick-fil-A to find out if they're available.

If, like me, you're planning a romantic Valentine's Day dinner with your partner and some small children, this is literally a dream come true. I don't know how many times a week my daughter asks us to take her to Chick-fil-A, but I think our local restaurant's employees know us by name. My kid is a picky eater and Chick-fil-A nuggets are one of the few meals I know she'll happily chow down on no matter what. Knowing that we can keep the fun theme of a holiday with something our kid will actually eat is a major bonus.

Also, have you ever had their cookies? Ugh, swoon.

So now that you have breakfast, dinner, and dessert settled for your Valentine's Day celebration, you can focus on the gifts and overpriced cards. There's no official price on the Chick-fil-A website for one of these heart-shaped containers, but chances are the price is right for the quality of the item. I mean, chicken nuggets are basically priceless. But if you need more of a ballpark figure, the Today website noted that a normal 30-pack of chicken nuggets is $17.69. Who knows how much the price will change for the heart-shaped container, but again: dinner settled for the whole family in an on-theme holiday package. What more could you want? (You could get all of the sauces in a bouquet, duh. That's what else you want.)

Now if only Chick-fil-A could somehow package their sweet tea, their milkshakes, their waffle fries, and their playground area into some heart-shaped containers. I don't think my family would even have to bother with chocolates and flowers at that point — we'd all be pretty happy.