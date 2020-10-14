A young boy becomes a world champion lucha libre wrestler. A giant bubblegum bubble carries a girl on a fantastical journey. Another child loses her mother's ring in a giant batch of tamales and has a feast to find it. These children’s books with Latinx characters not only tell stories that help Latinx children feel seen, but could easily become any kid's favorite bedtime story.

We Need Diverse Books, a nonprofit that advocates for changes in the children’s publishing industry, shared statistics with Romper from a 2019 survey by the Cooperative Children's Book Center. The survey found that the percentage of kids’ books with white protagonists was 41.8%, while Latinx protagonists only starred in 5.3% of books. “For many children, a book can be the first time they see their identity or experiences affirmed, especially if representation in other media is lacking,” Nicole Johnson, executive director of We Need Diverse Books, told Romper. “Too often, diverse characters are missing from books and other media, leading kids to wonder why they don't see themselves. Over time, a child can begin to feel invisible and that their experiences do not belong.”

Johnson also suggests that when choosing children’s books, parents should keep in mind the broad range of experiences and backgrounds that exists within the Latinx community.

“A diverse bookshelf should feature books with a wide variety of Latinx protagonists, including biracial and multi-racial protagonists and Latinx protagonists who reflect the intersection of identities, such as Muslim Latinx and LGBTQ+ Latinx protagonists," Johnson says. "Books that have a diverse, full cast of Latinx characters will show young people that characters from Latinx backgrounds should not be tokenized. Instead, they can exist as part of a larger community.”

The following 27 children's books were recommended by The Latina Book Club, We Need Diverse Books, In Culture Parent and Coloursofus.com, Social Justice Books, and Latinxs In Kid Lit to do just that.

1. 'Alma and How She Got Her Name' by Juana Martinez-Neal Alma & How She Got Her Name by Juana Martinez-Neal Palabras Bilingual Bookstore | $16.99 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore If you ask Alma Sofia Esperanza José Pura Candela, she'll say she has way too many names. When she asks her father why, she learns the story of her grandmother Sofia, great-grandmother Esperanza, and all the other amazing namesakes she carries. Before long, she's proud of her name and wonders what her own legacy will be. Recommended by The Latina Book Club and We Need Diverse Books

2. 'Niño Wrestles the World' by Yuyi Morales Niño Wrestles The World by Yuyi Morales Loyalty Bookstores | $8.99 See On Loyalty Bookstore Yuyi Morales has written many children's books starring Latinx characters and won many well-deserved awards, so anything by her is guaranteed to become a family favorite. In this story, Niño imagines himself as a champion lucha libre competitor. He squares off with imaginary monsters like La Llorona, and even takes on his own sisters. Recommended by Colours Of Us and is a Pura Belpré Award winner

3. 'How Far Do You Love Me?' by Lulu Delacre How Far Do You Love Me? by Lulu Delacre Loyalty Bookstores | $11.95 See On Loyalty Bookstore Author and illustrator Lulu Delacre was inspired to write this book thanks to a bedtime game she used to play with her own daughters. It transports a mother and child to beautiful locations around the world as both explain just how much — and how far — they love each other. Recommended by Colours Of Us

4. 'Fiesta!' by Ginger Foglesong Guy Fiesta! by Ginger Foglesong Guy The Lit. Bar | $6.99 $6.43 See On The Lit. Bar This book features English and Spanish verbiage for kids who speak, or are learning to speak, both languages. Read on as the children in the story buy toys and candies, play with them together, and create their very own fiesta. Recommended by Colours Of Us

5. 'Chavela and the Magic Bubble' by Monica Brown Chavela & The Magic Bubble by Monica Brown Pyramid Books | $16 See On Pyramid Books Little Chavela loves chewing gum and blowing huge bubbles. One day, she comes across a mysterious new kind of gum, and this time, the humongous bubble carries her up into the air and on a fantastical journey. This sweet bright book is also a tribute to the rainforest and sustainability. Recommended by Colours Of Us and Latinxs In Kid Lit

6. 'Gilberto and the Wind' by Marie Hall Ets Gilberto & The Wind by Marie Hall Ets Kew & Willow Books | $7.99 See On Kew & Willow Books Originally published in 1978, this book has become a beloved classic. A young boy makes friends with the wind. Soon, he learns his new playmate has as many moods as a person, from sailing boats and flying kites to blowing dirt and turning umbrellas inside out. Recommended by Colours Of Us

7. 'Lola' by Junot Díaz Lola by Junot Díaz Pyramid Books | $17.99 See On Pyramid Books Lola is the first children's book by award-winning Dominican-American author Junot Díaz. Lola lives with her family in the Bronx after immigrating from the Dominican Republic at age 6. She doesn't remember much about her first home, so she sets out to try and learn as much as she can about her origins. Recommended by Social Justice Books

9. 'Jay & Ben' by Lulu Delacre & Katharine Swanson Jay & Ben by Lulu Delacre & Katharine Swanson The Lit. Bar | $20 See On The Lit. Bar Jay and Ben tells the story of a little boy who can mostly take care of himself, but has a hard time making friends. His wish for a pal comes true when a magical horse appears. This board book was written and designed for children with developmental and learning differences, and is perfect for helping them learn about language, reading, story comprehension, and more. Recommended by Colours Of Us

12. 'Gracias Thanks' by Pat Mora Gracias Thanks by Pat Mora The Lit. Bar | $18.95 $17.43 See On The Lit. Bar Renowned Latinx author and children's literacy advocate Pat Mora really shines in this children's book all about gratitude. In it, this biracial young boy expresses his thanks for all the things and people that brighten his day. Whether it's the sun waking him up, his dad's homemade chocolate syrup, or crickets chirping him to sleep, it's a sweet reminder to enjoy the little things. Recommended by Colours Of Us and winner of Pura Belpré Honors for Illustration

14. 'Dreams' by Ezra Jack Keats Dreams by Ezra Jack Keats The Lit. Bar | $7.99 See On Pyramid Books The author of this book is known for writing the first picture book to show a multicultural, urban setting, and his stories continue to have a diverse cast. In Dreams, Roberto leaves a paper mouse on his window sill before bed. Before long, his school craft comes to life and they save the day together. Recommended by Colours Of Us

15. '100% Me / 100% Yo' by Duane Carlos Crawford 100% Me / 100% Yo by Duane Carlos Crawford Palabras Bilingual Bookstore | $14.89 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore The main character in this adorably illustrated story wonders about his identity. As an Afro-Latino person, where does he fit in? Is he one or the other, or a little bit of both? By the end, he learns to love himself exactly as he is. Recommended by The Latina Book Club

16. 'Mamá The Alien / Mamá La Extraterrestre' by René Colato Laínez Mamá The Alien / Mamá La Extraterrestre by René Colato Laínez Loyalty Bookstores | $18.95 See On Loyalty Bookstore This bilingual book tells the story of a little girl who finds her mother's Resident Alien card, and realizes her mom must be from another planet. This humorous take on becoming a citizen helps explain the immigration process to young readers, while keeping love and family at the forefront. Recommended by Latinxs In Kid Lit

17. 'Listening With My Heart: A Story Of Kindess & Self-Compassion' by Gabi Garcia Listening With My Heart: A Story Of Kindess & Self-Compassion by Gabi Garcia Palabras Bilingual Bookstore | $26.39 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore Esperanza finds a heart-shaped rock, which reminds her to spread love and kindness to everyone around her. But after her performance in the school play doesn't go how she hoped, she has to try and give the same love to herself. This book teaches little ones how to practice mindfulness and build themselves up when they feel down. Recommended by The Latina Book Club

18. 'I Love Saturdays Y Domingos' by Alma Flor Ada I Love Saturdays Y Domingos by Alma Flor Ada Palabras Bilingual Bookstore | $7.99 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore This little girl loves both Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, she visits Grandma and Grandpa, then sees Abuelito y Abuelita on Sundays. While the protagonist enjoys time with all her grandparents, readers hear stories about their cultures, pasts, and heritages. This book will speak to any child, but especially those with a diverse family. Recommended by In Culture Parent

19. 'Dreamers' by Yuyi Morales Dreamers by Yuyi Morales Pyramid Books | $18.99 See On Pyramid Books This story probably couldn't win any more awards if it tried. Author Yuyi Morales tells the story of her own journey from Mexico to the U.S. with her 2-month-old son. Her tale will make young readers who have immigrated, or whose parents immigrated, remember that they belong. Recommended by We Need Diverse Books and a Pura Belpré Award winner

20. 'Last Stop On Market Street' by Matt de la Peña Last Stop On Market Street by Matt de la Peña Loyalty Bookstores | $18.99 See On Loyalty Bookstore This book has won multiple awards (the Newbery Medal, Caldecott Honor, and many more) for its special story and illustrations. It's about CJ, who takes the bus with his grandma every Sunday after church. On this day, he asks his grandmother why they don't have their own car, or an iPod like the other bus riders. Her answers help him see the beauty in their lives just as it is. Recommended by The Latina Book Club

21. 'Already A Butterfly: A Meditation Story' by Julia Alvarez Already A Butterfly: A Meditation Story by Julia Alvarez Kew & Willow Books | $18.99 See On Kew & Willow Books Mari is a very busy butterfly. She's always flying from flower to flower, but she wonders if being so productive is good for her happiness. She finds her way through mindfulness, deep breathing, and meditation, and helps young readers learn the value of self-soothing. This book has award-winning illustrations to boot. Recommended by We Need Diverse Books

23. 'Hooray, A Piñata!' by Elisa Kleven Hooray, A Piñata! by Elisa Kleven The Lit. Bar | $6.99 $6.43 See On The Lit. Bar This vibrantly illustrated book tells the story of Clara, who gets an adorable dog piñata for her birthday party. She gives him a name and takes him all over with her leading up to the big day. So, when her party rolls around, she doesn't exactly want to let anyone break her new friend open. Thankfully, another friend has a great solution. Recommended by Colours Of Us

24. 'Too Many Tamales' by Gary Soto Too Many Tamales by Gary Soto The Lit. Bar | $8.99 $8.27 See On The Lit. Bar Maria and her cousins love making tamales with their family on Christmas Eve. But when she loses her mother's diamond ring inside one of them, these kids have to feast themselves out of trouble in order to find it. Author Gary Soto has won multiple Pura Belpré Awards for his other titles, so this one should be a hit in your household, too. Recommended by In Culture Parent

25. 'My Grandma / Mi Abuelita' by Ginger Foglesong Guy My Grandma / Mi Abuelita by Ginger Foglesong Guy Third House Books | $16.99 See On Third House Books A little boy takes his first plane ride all the way over the ocean to visit his grandmother. This story is known for its sense of adventure and family love. It includes both Spanish and English, too, with special vocabulary lessons on every page. Recommended by Colours Of Us