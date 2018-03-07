Do you remember where you were when you found out that HGTV's Fixer-Upper was going to end? And you thought your life would end too without your weekly dose of shiplap and Chip and Joanna Gaines? Those were dark times, but fans were wrong to think the Gaineses were gone forever. They're not gone at all, it seems, and they're still willing to let fans into their lives. Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed the sex of their fifth baby, and now I can relax because I know they'll never really be gone, you know?

And of course, the way Chip Gaines revealed the baby's sex is just about the sweetest thing you've ever seen; he told a little boy named Gage all about it in a video that has to be seen to be believed. Because good old Chipper Gaines isn't about to buy into some adorable reveal video with cake or balloons or anything. Instead, he just lets it slip out, all accidental-like. Chip Gaines shared the video on his Twitter feed with the caption, "Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation."

In the video, Chip Gaines is crouched down by a smiling little boy, and he says to him:

We’re just about to have another little baby, because Uncle Chip lost his mind … I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?

Fans of the Gaines' family, so basically everyone on the planet, know that Chip and Joanna already have four children. They also know that the sons have names that start with the letter "D," 12-year-old Drake and 9-year-old Duke, while the daughters' names start with "E," 11-year-old Ella and 7-year-old Emmie Kay. Which means Chip and Joanna Gaines are having a baby boy, right?

Right. Chip confirmed in the video that they are, indeed, expecting a third son, and even joked about the whole mysterious element surrounding celebrity babies. He also shared an interesting choice for the baby's possible name:

Is that a secret? I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter. It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and she’s like, ’You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?

Fans were super pumped to hear the news that they were expecting a boy. And were happy to offer some name suggestions.

One fan even managed to come up with a name that Chip Gaines though had definite possibilites.

It's an exciting time for Chip and Joanna Gaines, both personally and professionally. After announcing back in September that this season of their popular home renovation show Fixer-Upper would be the last, Joanna Gaines launched a line of affordable home decor products, Hearth and Hand with Target, and the couple announced they would be starring in a new HGTV series Fixer-Upper: Behind The Design. Add that to their Magnolia franchise (a magazine, a bed and breakfast, a store, and now a restaurant), and one wonders how they will find the time to raise five kids in the middle of all that? Especialy considering the fact that Joanna always managed to be wearing a slightly-exasperated smile on her face.

Perhaps it has something to do with positivity, or perpetual optimism, or being blessed to work at something that you really love. Or perhaps the Gaines' make it work by having a truly solid partnership. By respecting and understanding each other, by working together.

Whatever their secret formula might be, the couple couldn't look any happier about welcoming their new baby boy if they tried. No matter what "D" name he gets.