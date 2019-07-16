When it comes to parenting, there are some moments you'll never forget — like the day your sweet baby is born, the day they get their first tooth or first haircuts, or when take their first steps. And those moments don't get less exciting as you have more kids, either, as Chip and Joanna Gaines showed when their son Crew hit a very exciting milestone just days after celebrating their baby boy's first birthday — and it couldn't have happened at a better place.

On Monday night, the 44-year-old dad of five posted a photo of his adorable son reaching out for him at the Gaines' Magnolia Farms in Waco, Texas, according to E! News. In the photo shared on Instagram, Chip appears ready to catch his baby boy, who turned 1 on June 23, but it looks like Crew is doing just fine on his own two feet.

"Little crew took his 1st steps today.. It was a good day!" Chip captioned the sweet photo with his son. That's right, guys, Mr. Crew Gaines is officially walking!

And, as you might have expected, fans couldn't get enough of the adorable and happy moment. As one follower commented, "now the fun begins," while another wrote, "Looking over the farm he’ll be working one day." One more jokingly chimed in, "Uh oh, he’s mobile now!! That’s a whole new challenge!"

The exciting and special milestone took place just days after the Fixer Upper family hosted a special gathering for Crew's first birthday earlier this month, which Joanna detailed the celebration on her Magnolia blog. "This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters," the proud mama wrote on her blog.

In her blog post about Crew's birthday, published on July 11 and featured several sweet photos from the big day, Joanna gushed about her baby boy, writing, "I don't even know where time went." She went on to call this past year "the fastest and best year of our lives... This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters."

Chip and Joanna — who are also parents to Ella, Emmie, Drake, and Duke — announced the arrival of their fifth child in June 2018, according to HuffPost. "Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn't be more in love," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Although Chip and Joanna are done filming Fixer Upper, they still allow their fans into their lives through their Instagram and blog posts. Sharing special moments — like Crew's first steps, his birthday photos, and his birth before that — is something fans have really come to love and look forward to while scrolling through their newsfeeds. And can you really blame them? After all, Crew is a cutie.