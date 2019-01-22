Chip & Joanna Gaines' Son Crew Looks All Grown Up In This Aww-Worthy New Photo

Chip and Joanna Gaines don't often share photos of their 7-month-old son, Crew, a personal choice that their supportive followers respect. But on Sunday, Chip and Joanna's new photo of baby Crew was a gift for fans, and it might be his most grown-up looking photo yet.

Joanna gave birth to little Crew in June 2018, just sevens months after she and Chip announced their pregnancy news on Instagram. And since the birth, the former reality stars have shared a few photos of the baby to social media. Chip has shared a total of seven pics since the delivery, while Joanna has posted 10. Translation: The parents aren't all about showing off Crew on the 'gram, which is completely acceptable given their feelings about privacy.

Every so often, however, the parents post the perfect shot of Crew to keep fans in the loop. A perfect example of this? On Sunday, Chip shared a photo of a smiling Crew standing up (he had a little help) on what appears to be a table.

The best part? He's wearing a brown Carhartt work jacket and overalls in the pic, aka Chip's signature look.

"Chip off the old block," the proud dad adorably captioned the post.

Compared to the other shots of Crew, this is arguably his most grown-up shot yet. Not only is it wild to see the baby standing with minimal assistance, but he doesn't look like a tiny newborn anymore.

Oh, and did I mention how cute Crew looks? The little guy is too adorable for words.

Many fans agree that Crew is growing up so quickly, with one person commenting: "They grow so fast. Love his outfit."

Another supporter chimed in: "Can’t believe how big Crew is!!"

Someone else chimed in: "So big already!"

"Awwwww," a commenter wrote. "Big Boy. Hi Cutie!"

Others can't get enough of Crew's Chip-inspired outfit.

"I need this outfit for my little man," one person said.

A commenter added: "Little Joanna in Chips outfit."

"That outfit is to die for...Little Chip! Lol." someone else pointed out.

Speaking of growing up quickly, Crew is already hitting a bunch of milestones.

“Crew is already six months old and saying ‘mama,’” Joanna wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the new year, while adding: “I had to throw that in there, sorry Chip!”

Ha! At least Crew is following in Chip's footsteps fashion-wise.

Although it can be easy to get swept up in the day-to-day activities of parenting and growth spurts (especially when you have five kids like Chip and Joanna do), the parents are committed to making each memory count.

"I want to enjoy the now because it's the only thing we can actually embrace. I want to hold it carefully. Hold it thoughtfully," Joanna continued in her reflective post. "I want to rid myself of the little distractions because I have found that these are the thieves that steal our moments and rob our days. But time, time is our most precious gift."

No matter how old Crew is, it's clear he'll always be Chip and Joanna's little baby. And it's obvious they're soaking up every single minute of his precious childhood.