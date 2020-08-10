Not long after news broke that Katherine Schwarzenegger gave birth to a daughter, Chris Pratt officially revealed their baby girl's name with the most precious photo on Instagram.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 10, Pratt confirmed that he and his wife recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyla. "We are beyond thrilled to announce he birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the new dad, who also shares 7-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, captioned the photo. "We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

Entertainment Tonight first reported on Sunday that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together after Schwarzenegger's brother Patrick told the news outlet that "they're doing great" and he "just got her a little gift."

A source confirmed to People that the new mom is "doing well" and enjoying the time spent with her husband and Lyla. "Kat had a good pregnancy and is hoping for a quick recovery. So far, so good," the source said. "She is going through all the first-time mom emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed. Chris keeps being amazing though. It's comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn."

Schwarzenegger posted the same photo and caption to her Instagram account announcing the birth of their daughter shortly after her husband did.

It's safe to say that fans are very excited for the couple, including Schwarzenegger's dad, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May, the actor joked that his granddaughter is going to have "a lot of power" with her genes. "I think this is kind of a unique experience...just thinking about the gene pool," he said. "Think about this for a second...You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger, and Pratt. We can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill predators with our bare hands, and we can go and train dinosaurs."