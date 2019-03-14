Little Miles is at that age where he's hitting a whole bunch of exciting milestones, and of course his mom Chrissy Teigen is having a grand old time sharing his updates and we are having a grand old time watching them. The most recent? Teigen is celebrating Miles' "graduation" from his helmet. And sure, a part of me will miss seeing him in his little helmet with stickers all over it. But it's probably going to be a little easier for him so I shouldn't be so selfish.

Wednesday was a pretty big day for Miles, the 9-month-old son of Cravings: Hungry For More author Chrissy Teigen and EGOT-winner John Legend. For the past three months, Miles has been wearing a helmet to correct a little plagiocephaly, which Healthline notes is also sometimes referred to as "flat-head syndrome." Some babies are born with a flattened soft skull plate, and while it's not dangerous it can be corrected when babies get to be about 6-8 months old if they wear a helmet to help shape their skulls.

Well, it seems like Miles managed to be a real "little trooper" for three months with his helmet, as his mom wrote on Twitter, because he has now graduated. No more helmets for Mr. Miles!

Miles was first inaugurated into the world of helmets back in December, when his mom gave fans the heads-up on social media that if they saw pictures of her son in his helmet they shouldn't "feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow."

She wasn't wrong, he was pretty adorable (and pretty smiley) in that little helmet.

Other parents really appreciated Teigen's openness about Miles' helmet at the time, and took to her Twitter feed to share pictures of their own little ones happily playing in their head-shaping helmets.

Plus let's take a moment to appreciate the accessorizing possibilities of a baby helmet because it's important to always be positive, you know?

While getting accustomed to the helmet was probably an adjustment for Miles, it didn't appear to hinder his movement or his happiness. Because here is Miles in his helmet covered in bear stickers rolling over like it's no big deal at all.

Miles had a lot of memories in that helmet. Like the time when his big sister, 2-year-old Luna, "finally" played with him much to her mother's delight.

Now that Miles has officially graduated from his helmet, I wonder if Chrissy Teigen is perhaps feeling a bit melancholy about the end of an era. Because no matter how exciting a milestone might be, it can actually be sort of sad to say goodbye to the one you're leaving behind. I mean sure, now we get to see that super cute curl of hair on the top of Miles' head all the time. But I bet his mom is going to miss the helmet just a bit.

Fortunately she has the videos and pictures to remind her.