Making your little one's birthday special while everyone is under quarantine can be tough, but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen managed to make Luna's fourth birthday at home sweet and memorable. Starting with breakfast in bed, little Luna celebrated turning one year older on April 14 with a plate of waffles, Disney princess dresses, crowns, and her friends even sent her video messages.

The Cravings cookbook author documented Luna's special day on her Instagram Story, where she revealed that her little girl ate breakfast in bed for the first time on Tuesday. In Little Mermaid pajamas, Luna feasted on waffles, berries, and juice served in a champagne glass. "Thank you, three!" Luna says in one video. "You've been good to me."

Throughout the day, Luna was living "her best birthday life," as Legend put it in a sweet post on Instagram, while wearing a princess dress, eating decadent cakes, and hanging out with her family. "Mommy decorated," Legend captioned a photo of Luna smiling and wearing a dress from Beauty and the Beast. "No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled. Good memories during this strange time."

At the end of the night, Luna got to blow out her candles on three different birthday cakes. One cake was in the shape of a "4" topped with roses and macarons. Another cake was topped with edible nail polish bottles and the final cake was covered with a bunch of rainbow colored nonpareils.

Luna chose to eat from the nail polish cake first, specifically asking in one of the videos for a slice with the red bottle on it.

In another post of Luna, this time wearing a swimsuit and gold crown, Teigen wrote, "happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household. I could have never prayed for a better little being."

Beyond her birthday, Luna really has been making the most of her time at cooped up at home these days. She's played dress up with her parents, had a few dance parties with her little brother Miles, whipped up some delicious treats with her mom, and even held a wedding for two of her stuffed animals.

And like kids all across the country, Luna is also busy with homeschooling, which Legend previously told People is not an easy gig. "We're just trying to keep the kids entertained and stay safe and stay at home, but so far so good," he told the magazine in March.

But a brief break from homeschooling was definitely in order for Luna's fourth birthday. While it's hard to predict what the world will be like in the next month or so, Legend and Teigen may be celebrating another birthday at home soon when their little boy, Miles, turns 2 years old on May 16.