After debuting her bump in her husband's music video for his new song "Wild," Chrissy Teigen officially confirmed she's pregnant with the couple's third child in a sweet and very on-brand mirror selfie video.

"Look at this third baby sh*t," Teigen says with a hand on her belly in a video shared on Twitter and Instagram wearing leggings and a blazer. "What? Oh my god."

Until this video, Teigen and John Legend, who share 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, were coy about confirming the news after she showed a glimpse of her bump in his new music video, which debuted on Aug. 13. But this post, made hours after the music video's debut, says everything: the couple is indeed expecting Baby #3.

The couple explained in a Q&A session on YouTube on Thursday that "Wild" and Legend's music over the years are all part of their family's story. "It's been chronicling our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter," Teigen said.

While Teigen confirmed that she's indeed expecting, she hasn't shared much else about this pregnancy, like her due date, how she's feeling, or the baby's sex. But if her reveal video is any indication, she seems pretty impressed by her bump already. As What To Expect explains, expectant mothers might show a bit sooner after their first or second pregnancy because their uterine muscles have stretched during their previous pregnancies.

Knowing Teigen and her love of social media, there are hopefully a lot more bump photos and hilariously relatable pregnancy moments to come.