Everyone, I mean everyone, is feeling the pain of not getting to visit the hairdresser while in quarantine. Some parents are letting their toddlers' hair grow wild, but others are busting out the clippers. Like Chrissy Teigen who took a whack at cutting Miles' hair at home recently and, based on the photo she shared of her son rocking his new hairdo, she did a pretty great job.

Like families across the country, the Cravings cookbook author has been quarantining at home with her own brood, which includes her husband John Legend and their two kids, 4-year-old daughter Luna and nearly 2-year-old son Miles. While she seems to be having a pretty good time keeping her millions of followers entertained on social media, Teigen has also experienced some of the same issues as the rest of us. Like the inability to take her kids for a haircut, for instance.

But on Thursday, Teigen shared a photo of her little boy Miles sporting a solid-looking haircut on Twitter. "I cut hair now!" she captioned the photo. And I have to say, I really tip my hat to her... cutting anyone's hair when you haven't been trained is nerve-wracking, but cutting the hair of a toddler? That's next level.

The proud mom also shared photos of her good work on Instagram as well, confidently calling out friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin in one photo by saying "I'm coming for you." Although she did point out in a Twitter exchange when a hairstylist complimented her work that "you should see the other side," so maybe Miles' haircut was a work in progress...

It's actually a pretty big week for the toddler, who didn't just get his own celebrity haircut but also received a special early birthday present from his mom ahead of his second birthday on Saturday. Teigen revealed on Twitter that she is "now a proud bearded dragon owner!" "He is very little right now," she tweeted. "I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)." As for the new pet's name, Teigen plans to let Miles name him on his birthday. Her guess for what her toddler son might name him? "Cars."

Cutting your toddler's hair seems like a rite of passage at this point in the pandemic and it looks like Chrissy Teigen breezed through it. Now let's see if she cuts her own hair next...