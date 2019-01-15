There are two things I really love about the internet these days; honest, body positivity posts, particularly those for moms struggling with their post-baby bodies, and Chrissy Teigen. So of course I'm very excited when two of my deep, abiding loves merge and I get to write about it. Because Chrissy Teigen just explained how she learned to love her post-baby body after giving birth to son Miles, and I think it's pretty damn glorious.

The Cravings: Hungry For More author and mother of two recently opened up to Good Housekeeping about her new relationship with her body. More specifically, her body after giving birth twice, which she feels has changed in ways that maybe weren't all that welcome. As she told the magazine, "I’m not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight." That being said, Teigen isn't on board with being too hard on herself about the changes to her body. Because along with those changes came some other pretty marvelous additions to her life, 2-year-old daughter Luna and baby son Miles, both of whom she shares with husband John Legend; "But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and an amazing little girl, and I am very happy," Teigen continued, per USA Today.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has come to a decision that modeling just isn't her bag anymore, thanks in no small part to her two children. As she told Good Housekeeping:

This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don’t have to be swimsuit model anymore. I get to be a mommy, cook, and meet incredible people, and I’m happy to be going through this transition.

Teigen has a lot to be happy for these days; her two cookbooks are national bestsellers, she has a line of cookware at Target, she is the host of Lip Sync Battle, and probably just about everyone's favorite person on Twitter.

Still, she admits that she has struggled with her body. But she believes this is in no small part to the perception of what women's bodies are all about in modern times, as she told Good Housekeeping:

I think, in a way, we’ve forgotten what a regular body looks like. There are people out there who are struggling, and I’m struggling, and it’s okay to come to terms with realizing it’s going to be a bit of a journey.

There's one thing Teigen doesn't seem to mind all that much; no more swimsuit modeling. In September she told Women's Health magazine that she couldn't be happier to ditch the swimsuit:

Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again. Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight.

No surprise that Chrissy Teigen has managed to find this beautiful balance in her life. That she can recognize her body is meant for something beyond modeling. That there is pleasure in life to be had that far outweighs some number on a scale. She's just that kind of introspective woman.

And I hope she inspires other women to embrace their bodies as vehicles of happiness rather than ornaments.