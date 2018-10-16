Chrissy Teigen seems like a whole lot of things to her millions of followers on social media. She seems like someone who has it all together, she seems like she doesn't care what people think. But Teigen is the first one to admit (loudly and frequently) that things are almost never the way they seem on the internet. Her own life included. Yes, she might be a well-loved social media influencer, the mother of two adorable children, and half of one of the cutest couples on the planet. But Chrissy Teigen got real about her social media anxiety in an interview with Vogue, and was as honest and vulnerable as you might expect.

The Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author isn't exactly one of those celebrities who hides her true feelings. Like, ever. She's pretty real about her experiences as mom to 2-year-old daughter Luna and 5-month-old son Miles, and both she and her EGOT-winner husband John Legend appear to have an open-book policy when it comes to their life together. One of my most recent favorite moments? When Legend announced he was going to be a coach on The Voice, the same day news that Teigen would be partnering with Target for a line of cookware dropped. The next day, she shared an Instagram photo of the two on their wedding day in honor of their anniversary and captioned the photo in part, "I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created. But you are an asshole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real."

Teigen's tweets and Instagram posts definitely give the impression that she is unconcerned about what people think of her. She shares her opinions freely, political and otherwise (to the point where President Trump famously blocked her on Twitter until he was forced to stop blocking anyone by the court, citing freedom of speech), and certainly leaves herself open to other people's opinions. But she wants people to know that she definitely cares what people think of her. Indeed, as she told Vogue, she really wants to be liked and gets real anxiety when people say awful things:

I’ll read a thousand of the sweetest comments—‘You have the cutest family, I love your book’—and then one person is like, ‘You look like the Bride of Chucky’ and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, @paulh7114620 thinks I look like Chucky.'

While some of her friends, including Kim Kardashian-West, might try to avoid reading what's being said about them on social media, Teigen admitted to Vogue that she can't seem to help herself:

Much stronger people are like ‘I don’t care what you think.' I genuinely do care. I think it’s funny when people are like, ‘I love how you just don’t give a fuck.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I give so many fucks.’ I want to be liked.

The Lip Sync Battle star even suffered with deep anxiety because of her social media feed after Trump blocked her on Twitter. She found herself seeing people getting upset about something the president had said but unable to see it for herself. As Page Six reported, the ordeal had Teigen thinking:

Do I get in the bunker or not?

Despite her anxiety, Teigen remains unchanged. She still connects with people in a way that feels authentic, and I suspect that's because she doesn't really know how to be anything other than herself. Anxiety or not.