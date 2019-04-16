If you've ever been a mom at home with a toddler and a baby, you know a little something about rerouting your normal daily interests. Where once you would have read the news or caught brunch with a few friends or gone shopping for nothing just because, your world now revolves around Peppa Pig and nonsense conversations. It's great, don't get me wrong, but it can be a little tough on the attention span. And that is when things start getting weird. Like why Chrissy Teigen is worried about her kids' pet hamster for instance. Because your mind goes to some interesting places when you're home with your kids, even if you're Chrissy Teigen.

I'm sure we all remember when Teigen came home with a pet hamster for her 3-year-old daughter Luna and 11-month-old son Miles last month. As she explained on Twitter on Mar. 10: "Luna and I bought a hamster today. Her name is peanut butter. John is not thrilled, which makes me love her more." Unsurprisingly, Teigen took to becoming a "hamster mom" with equal parts enthusiasm and confusion, as per PopSugar UK. Like when she was certain Peanut Butter the hamster was missing and she was reaching out for hamster raising tips because she wasn't sure what was normal behavior and what was unusual.

More than a month has passed and guess what? The Cravings: Hungry For More author is still unclear on her hamster expectations. It seems Peanut Butter the hamster has managed to figure out her exercise wheel and Teigen thinks this could become a serious problem... what if she wants to start a fitness Instagram, as Us Weekly reported Teigen asked on Twitter?

Of course Teigen's many followers decided to take this idea and run with it, as Peanut Butter surely wishes she could if she could figure out how to get out of her wheel.

As for Teigen, she's starting to worry about Peanut Butter's perception of reality and her self-esteem. She can't help but wonder (in a Carrie Bradshaw voice-over I'm adding for fun), if Peanut Butter thinks she's actually going somewhere? Because obviously the hamster is going nowhere except taking the fast track to a "summer body."

One helpful social media user noted that Teigen could buy a hamster ball that would allow Peanut Butter to go all over the house, thus ending the potential existential crisis. Apparently that's not going to work, as Teigen noted on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen might be a bestselling cookbook author, as Us Weekly noted in another article, a social media influencer of epic proportions, Lip Sync Battle host, and cookware designer for Target. She's got a lot going on... but I suspect that all ends when she walks in her door at night and she's with her family.

At that point, I imagine she's like the rest of us. A mom watching a bunch of Disney princess movies on repeat and having conversations that honestly lead nowhere because that's called being a 3-year-old. Wandering around the house and getting invested in pet plot lines because sometimes you've just got to give your brain a job, you know?

Also if Peanut Butter does start a fitness Instagram, I'm definitely following it.