While cooped up at home with her family, Chrissy Teigen shared a hilarious photo of herself with her daughter Luna that highlighted how the notion of alone time for moms is, well, pretty much impossible. Trying to tap away on her laptop with her 3-year-old tucked under the hem of the fabulous floral robe she's wearing, the Cravings cookbook author has moms everywhere nodding their heads in agreement.

"If u are thinking about having children, wonderful!" Teigen captioned the oh-so-relatable photo of herself and Luna in their home's kitchen posted on Wednesday evening. "but know u can’t do sh*t alone ever again ever."

Moms, famous and not, instantly related, sharing in the comments that they too can never have a moment's peace. "Let alone use the toilet by yourself," health coach Massy Arias commented. "You can’t even have the door close because if you do then your kids are probably doing something they aren’t supposed to be doing!" Fashion designer Rachel Zoe wrote, "Ever. Ever. Ever again and same @chrissyteigen." Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills simply commented, "Ever." And one more follower commented, "ever ever ever ever ever ever ever again. The end."

Of course, this isn't the first time Teigen, who shares her two children with husband John Legend, has struggled with trying to get some alone time. Back in February, for instance, the busy mom was trying to do some yoga while her little boy Miles, who's nearly 2 years old, climbed her like a tree.

Trying to get in a little alone time might feel impossible for moms of small kids, perhaps especially right now as parents aren't getting breaks like they might be able to normally while schools and daycares are closed. And, of course, the stress of being on duty 24/7 is hard. So take a bath with the door closed if you can. Ask for help and hopefully you're able to find a little space for yourself. And when all else fails, share the struggle on the 'gram.