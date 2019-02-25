Chrissy Teigen won't let anything come between her and a good red carpet moment — not even her lovable husband John Legend. In a moment that will make you love her even more, Teigen pushed Legend out of an Oscars photo while posing for photographers on Sunday and her reaction on Twitter was just the icing on the cake.

Before making their way into Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscars party last night, Teigen — who shares two adorable kiddos, Luna and Miles, with Legend — was was seen standing alongside Legend in a peach dress with floral and feathered details. The Daily Mail reported that the elegant gown she sported to the big event was designed by Marchesa. Teigen paired the dress with matching pale pink heels and a gorgeous clutch.

The pair, according to BuzzFeed, smiled for several photos together before the Cravings: Hunger for More author shoved her hubby to the side to enjoy a well-deserved solo moment in the spotlight. Legend is an EGOT after all — he's had his turn!

Along with a photo of the now-iconic moment, Teigen so perfectly joked on Twitter, "honestly this is a very important carpet and I do not need interference."

Of course, fans flocked to the comments section to make a meme of Legend's face.

"My new favorite reaction pic," one Twitter user joked.

Others brought back old Arthur fist memes in reference to Legend, who many — including Teigen — believe resembles the children's cartoon character.

Teigen later revealed, in response to a fan, that she was drunk when the picture was taken. Asked "How s---faced" she was when the photo was snapped, the mother-of-two said she was an "11" on a scale from one to 10. She's vowed to "go sober for at least the week." I've been there.

Legend hasn't yet responded to his wife's subtle, yet comical, shade. Instead, he shared a photo taken prior to the push, teasing their "Mom and Dad" night out. The Vanity Fair bash is one of few the couple has attended together this year. They opted to skip the Grammys, according to Entertainment Tonight, but attended the Critics Choice Awards early this year.

Now, Legend's no stranger to ribbing from Teigen, though, and he always takes it in stride. Teigen loves to take a jab at her beau online. One of her more recent public barbs included joking about the paternity of their son Miles, who's basically Legend's twin. According to People, the model posted a photo of her baby boy wearing a tuxedo on Valentine's Day, which Legend replied to with, "He is me."

"@johnlegend it's important to cheat with people who look like your husband," she joked, according to People.

Prior to that she posted a vomiting emoji as a reaction to a Sunday Times article hailing Legend as a "Superdad, hero husband, A-list feminist." She also loves to joke about cheating on Legend, despite the pair being #CoupleGoals. In 2014, for instance, Teigen tweeted that she likes "to send john nudes and say 'sorry wrong person'."

The endless back-and-forth between them is popular with fans of the couple, who often get in on the action on Twitter. Legend rarely fires back at Teigen, but has been known to trade a joke or two with her on the social media site. But who could really blame him? I wouldn't want to take on the unofficial Queen of Twitter one-on-one either.