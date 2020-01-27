Sunday was a difficult day for many of the celebrities at the Grammy Awards, including Chrissy Teigen. Most fans of the Cravings cookbook author know that her attendance at awards shows usually make for entertaining content, but this year it was very clear her heart was heavy. Chrissy Teigen reacted to Kobe Bryant's sudden death with a couple of deeply sad, shocked tweets, and a subdued presence at the awards show.

On Sunday afternoon, the NBA star died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Giana and seven other people in a tragic helicopter crash. It was a terrible shock, and many of Bryant's celebrity friends were scheduled to attend the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Arena, a place John Legend noted on Twitter, "where Kobe created so many memories for all of us ..." The Grammy winner added, "Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

And Teigen shared her own stunned heartbreak on the platform that usually has her fans and followers in stitches. While she tends to make a steady stream of jokes about the awards show like a real-life celebrity spy, that was not the case this time around. In the moments after TMZ first broke the news that Bryant had died, Teigen wrote on Twitter "I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god."

Later, as the mom of two made her way to one of the most glamorous nights of the year for the music industry, she apparently couldn't quite bring herself to see her way past the awful news. She tweeted that she was "downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb."

The crowd at the Grammys did indeed seem to struggle with how best to deal with the news of Bryant's death alongside his daughter. Lizzo opened the show by dedicating her performance to Bryant, who was a father of four daughters. Grammys host Alicia Keys clearly struggled to hold it together as she and Boyz II Men got together to sing a tribute to Bryant. His loss affected everyone.

Later in the evening when Teigen's husband Legend got on stage to accept a Grammy for his work with DJ Khaled and the late Nipsey Hussle, he choked back tears as he pointed to his wife and said, "Let's love each other, let's love our families. Let's hold each other tight."

For her part, all Teigen could do was share a photo on Twitter of herself with her husband with a simple heart emoji.

Because at the end of the day, what else is there really?