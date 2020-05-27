After many "great" years together, Chrissy Teigen revealed she's having her breast implants removed. The mom of two shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she will be having surgery soon and is looking forward to getting her "boobs out" after previously revealing earlier this year that she wanted to do just that.

"I’m getting my boobs out!" Teigen captioned a black and white photo of herself on Instagram. "They've been great to me for many years, but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip up a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good!"

In an interview with Glamour UK in March, Teigen revealed that she had breast augmentation surgery when she was about 20 — years before she welcomed her two children, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, with her husband John Legend. Teigen told the magazine that she had the procedure it to keep things perky during her swimsuit model career, but does not want them anymore.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed," she told Glamour UK. "... But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years."

She did express her fears about going under the knife to get them out, telling the magazine that she had her kids in mind. "But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery, and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery," she said.

It seems the advantages of having them removed must have outweighed the risks. Because as Teigen wrote on Instagram, she's "just over it" and wants to be more comfortable in her own body. "I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat," she added. "Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

Teigen shared this news after posting a video of herself being tested for the coronavirus on Twitter. "I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon," she wrote on Instagram after "a lot of people" were "understandably curious (and nosey!)" about why she needed to have the test done.

Once again, whether it's talking about her "dumb, miraculous bag of fat," having help has a working mom, or documenting her relatable struggle with jeans, Teigen's candidness and transparency is just refreshing to see.