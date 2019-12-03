There was a time in Chrissy Teigen's life when it was her literal job to have her picture taken. Like, all the time. She was a model featured in Sports Illustrated, for example, and I imagine after a while she got sort of tired of posing for photos. How times have changed. These days Chrissy Teigen says no one takes her picture and this is pretty much everything you need to know about motherhood forever.

The former model is now a married mom of two kids herself. Teigen's millions of social media followers can see ample evidence of her love for her husband John Legend and two children, 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles, peppered throughout her Instagram feed. There are photos of everyone in her family, even including her mom Vilailuck Teigen and her dog. Teigen spends a lot of time snapping cute photos of all of them, whether that happens to be little Luna in one of her many princess dresses or adorable Miles enjoying a huge plate of French toast.

But maybe, just maybe, she might like one of her family members to snap the odd photo or two of her every once in awhile. So she wouldn't have to resort to a selfie while giving herself a facial as she did on Monday.

As she wrote in the caption of the photo, "I never post myself because no one in my family takes pics of me."

Several moms took to Teigen's Instagram feed to let her know that they are absolutely in the same boat. One social media user wrote, "I feel your pain lady. I can relate 100%," while another noted, "I feel ya as a mom! Same!"

This is a pretty common issue for mothers, in my experience, who are almost never in family photos because they're too busy trying to capture all of those sweet moments. Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time Teigen has called out husband for not taking her photo.

Back in August, she shared a selfie with daughter Luna with a message written specifically to her husband: "I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john)"

I guess Legend didn't learn his lesson earlier because, as Teigen noted in her recent post, "he needs a reminder."

Well, here's hoping this is the last reminder Legend will need to take photos of his wife, who I'm reminding you now was a literal model. Such is the life of every mom, I guess.