Chrissy Teigen provides her fans with such an honest, open, and hilarious look into her life thanks to social media. Evidently, her Twitter updates were not enough for one dude, who Teigen alleged photographed her while she was topless and pumping breast milk in her car. Seriously. And in true Twitter Queen fashion, Chrissy Teigen shut down the guy who allegedly took pictures of her pumping breast milk on Twitter.

The mom of two addressed the man in a series of tweets that she has since deleted, Entertainment Tonight reported. "Also to the man who took photos into our car as I was topless and pumping you can go f**k yourself if you sell them," Teigen reportedly tweeted on Monday night, according to Entertainment Tonight. "If I wanted to show you my salami nipples I'd show you my salami nipples on my own doing!"

Taking photos of celebrities without their permission is generally uncool, but taking photos of them inside their cars while topless and pumping breast milk? Well, that's extremely, unbelievably, horribly uncool. Not to mention, it's also unethical and a complete invasion of privacy. Ugh.

Teigen deleted the tweets a few hours after she initially called out the alleged photographer, according to Entertainment Tonight, and she did not comment on why she chose to take them down.

Last week, Teigen Instagrammed a photo of herself breastfeeding her infant son, Miles (as well as pretend-breastfeeding a babydoll, at Luna's request). Haters criticized Teigen for posting a breastfeeding picture, and she shut one down by blaming her problems with the photo on having "titty issues."

Following some of the criticism, Teigen shared a closeup shot of baby Miles, seemingly resting on her breast, to her Instagram Story. While she didn't explicitly say it, I like to think that post was a subtle way of telling the trolls that she couldn't care how they felt about her posting breastfeeding pics.

Anyway, because of Teigen's history posting breastfeeding pictures, someone on Twitter later criticized Teigen for being upset over the photographer allegedly invading her privacy. "I don't get why you're even upset, weren't you taking your own pics and putting them online?" he tweeted at her.

Another Twitterer came to Teigen's defense, concisely explaining why it was wrong. "Her posting her own photos means she has control & the choice to put the photos out there," she wrote. The other Twitter user didn't back down on his criticisms, so Teigen decided to put him in his place.

"Yes jerry. Die on this hill," Teigen replied. "This is what you should stand up for. A man’s right to shoot his camera into my (tinted) car. This is a great cause."

Teigen also replied to someone else who responded to her original tweets. The fan complimented the "lovely" breastfeeding picture Teigen shared the other day, and told her she should share her photos for the other pumping moms. "Oh I am definitely happy to!" Teigen responded. "It’s most of my day just so creepy to be sitting in a car, dark out, and see flashes and a dude."

Hopefully the jerk who allegedly took pictures of Teigen saw her message, learned his lesson, and chooses to delete the photos he took. And hopefully this incident does not deter Teigen from continuing to share her adventures in parenting on social media. Not only are her posts entertaining and adorable, but every time she posts a breastfeeding shot, she helps fight the stigma that breastfeeding is something mothers should feel ashamed of or hide. Still, Teigen's openness about sharing breastfeeding pictures does not mean that anyone other than her has permission to take pictures of her breastfeeding.

As Chrissy Teigen once said, if she wanted to show you her salami nipples, she'd show you her salami nipples on her own doing!