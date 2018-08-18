Chrissy Teigen and her whole family just spent a few weeks in Bali. Fans have been loving all of the photos and adventures they've been having but let's face it; everyone was ready for them to come home, right? A day without Chrissy Teigen's social media presence can feel awfully dark and lonely, and when she's on holiday she's pretty busy just living her best life. Now they're on their way home, and already Teigen's airplane pic of Luna and Miles is the best thing I've seen today. There are just so many elements to consider... where does one even begin?

The Lip Sync Battle host and her husband, Grammy award-winning singer John Legend, have been having a blast on the Indonesian island of Bali for the past few weeks. They took their kids to Bali Safari Park to visit some animals, and 2-year-old daughter Luna looked like she was having a great time. She even posed beside a fake crocodile and pretended to be roaring or something, which was cute. They took cooking classes together, floated in a pool on a bright pink flamingo, and generally looked to be really making some family memories. But now they've come back home to the good old U.S. of A., and Teigen shared a picture on Instagram to prove it.

Now I want to start unpacking all of the wonderful things about this picture. First of all, before anyone starts screaming that the children are not properly buckled into their seats, please note Teigen's caption for the Instagram pic:

we made it home! (photo for photo purposes, not approved seating by the FAA)

This is the world we live in now, where people have to preemptively protect themselves from mom shamers. But at least now we can move on to all of the great things about this picture. First of all, 3-month-old Miles and his big sister Luna look like a perfect approximation of their parents here. Luna has taken off her shoes and socks and put them on the arm rest, and she appears to be distracted by a phone or something. Classic Chrissy, am I right?

Then there's little Miles in his adorable sweatshirt. Just sitting back and taking it all in, real chill. Just like I imagine his dad must be, to tell you the truth. Although Luna clearly has some chilled out vibes in her too. Legend shared a picture of his daughter eating fruit and "living her best life" while the family was in Bali.

The two kids might look like mini versions of their parents in that picture from the plane, but they obviously have their own personalities. Luna especially, on account of she's able to walk and talk and such. Earlier this week, Teigen shared a series of pictures of Luna simply refusing to get involved in the making of s'mores. As Teigen wrote in the caption, "I cannot explain how much she hated this."

Her face says it all.

Luna is clearly a kid with her own mind. When her baby brother Miles was born, she apparently insisted that her mother tandem breastfeed both Miles and her own doll. Teigen, being the great mom that she seems to be, was game. She shared a picture of the event (with Luna trying to cover her up with a blanket) and added the hilarious caption:

Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now

I, for one, am super happy to see Chrissy Teigen return home and hopefully get back into her wonderful shenanigans. Because I have no intention of trying to live my own life if I have hers to live through vicariously.