Everyone, say hello to "Miss Chrissy." Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen shared photos of her at-home classroom for 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles and, as you may have expected, it's pretty darn impressive. Between the cozy reading corner and the adorable cubbies, you'll want to pull a Billy Madison and redo elementary school with Miss Chrissy as your teacher. Or, at the very least, your classroom's decorator.

Teigen, who recently announced she's pregnant with her third child, shared several photos of the home classroom she put together for her kids on Twitter. "Everyone get ready for .... Miss Chrissy," Teigen tweeted on Sunday. "Pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!)."

The Cravings cookbook author equipped Luna and Miles' new learning space with wooden blocks, dress-up clothes, musical instruments, art supplies, and even cubbies for them to put stash their backpacks for the day. Teigen also showed off their book wall, which is shaped like a tree, and her kids' cozy "soft rock" chairs for reading time. "Ok just proud and excited," Teigen shared on Twitter.

Although Teigen admitted that she's "always wanted to be a teacher," the soon-to-be mother of three added that she and husband John Legend have hired outside help. "We are absolutely bringing in a professional but I’ve got cooking, john’s got music, grandma has...day drinking," Teigen joked in a follow-up tweet. "It will be a great school year.

While Teigen is certainly proud of the amazing classroom she designed for her kids, she also used her platform to help give back to teachers in need of school supplies. So far, according to Teigen, she's "cleared" dozens of teachers' Amazon wishlists as the school year approaches.

"Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through," Teigen tweeted. "Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs. Please keep posting in this thread!"

While not every family has the resources or space to create a home classroom like Teigen's, parents can likely relate to her and Legend's homeschooling struggles. Indeed, Legend — who was homeschooled growing up, according to InStyle — admitted in an interview with People that the new norm of school due to the pandemic is "not easy."

"It’s not easy," Legend told People after schools closed in March. "I think every parent is realizing how hard it is to be a teacher."

