I'm now just realizing that President Donald Trump is desperate for approval but only from some people, and I believe Chrissy Teigen is at the top of his list. That's because he can't let things go when it comes to Teigen, which is kind of odd. In fact, he can't seem to take any kind of negativity from her, which is bad news since Chrissy Teigen's best quotes about Trump are chock full of zingers. Or should I say, wondrously full of things some people wish they could say but just don't have the platform to? Either way, you can bet your bottom dollar her one-liners are hilarious.

Before I revisit some of Teigen's most notable comments about Trump, let's unpack their most recent fight, shall we? Late on Sunday night, Trump took to Twitter to lash out at Teigen and her husband, EGOT-winner John Legend, because he felt they weren't giving him enough credit for his criminal justice reform initiatives. Well, one assumes he was talking about Teigen, since he refused to actually tag her or mention her by name, instead referring to her as Legend's "filthy mouthed wife." Yep, he actually did that.

Teigen's response? She tweeted, "lol what a p**sy ass bitch. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president," before helping to make #filthymouthwife and #PresidentPussyAssBitch start trending.

Of course, this isn't the first time Teigen has taken Trump down with a mere tweet. Their history began back in 2011, when she and Legend attended a Comedy Central roast of Trump. Just a few months later, the feud began when Teigen tweeted:

Just realized I am at a Starbucks inside a Trump building. I knew it smelled psychotic and racist here.

Trump might not have responded, but you have to know a man who is as focused on social media as he has always been probably noted it. Especially since her own social media platform is super impressive. In fact, Teigen pointed out in 2012 that despite her career as a Sports Illustrated model, Trump might need even more attention than she does.

"I literally pose half naked for a living and u are still the biggest attention whore I know RT @realDonaldTrump," she quipped. "Story will be released today."

After that, the Bring The Funny host appeared to love nothing more than antagonizing Trump. Especially once he became president in 2016 and offered her so much more material to work with, although I doubt that was his aim. In 2017 Teigen tweeted: "Donald Trump is an evil, unwell human being. To the core."

Although Trump might not have publicly responded, it seems Teigen did get under his skin. As evidenced by the fact that he blocked her on Twitter in 2017 after she wrote, "Lol no one likes you."

This was, apparently, the final straw. For awhile, at least, until July 2018 when Trump was forced to unblock some of his critics on Twitter by a court ruling, critics which naturally included Teigen. At which point, Teigen shared a video of the news announcement with one of my favorite lines about Trump: "Well well well, we meet again." Ha!

Of all the people on the planet who have tried to get under President Trump's skin, Chrissy Teigen seems to be the most successful. Because she keeps it short, real, and always hilarious. And I can't wait to see what she tweets next, y'all.