Anyone who follows Chrissy Teigen on social media already knows her daughter Luna is a lot like her. Personality-wise, I mean. She tends to be a little on the sassy side, witty, silly. If she could cook, they would be the same person. But beyond their personalities, 3-year-old Luna is definitely her mom's mini-mi. Just this week, in fact, the Lip Sync Battle host just shared a sweet throwback post, and this photo from Chrissy Teigen childhood looks so much like Luna, fans can't get over their similarities.

Teigen and Legend share two children, their daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles. While much has been made of Miles' similarity to his father since his birth, Luna has been a bit more of a wild card in the looks department over the years. Some days she looked a lot like her father, others she really resembled her mother. Well I'm here to tell you that debate can finally be put to rest.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Teigen shared an adorable throwback photo of herself from when she was a little girl, standing beside her mom Vilailuck Teigen, aka Pepper Thai as Instagram knows her. "we came. to slay," Teigen captioned the childhood pic, which basically shows her as Luna with very large 80s hair. Beyond the trendy dress and hair, though, you'll also notice Teigen's impish little smile, her sweet dimples, as well as her eyes totally resemble little Luna.

I'm not the only one to see the similarities, of course. John Legend himself commented on Teigen's post, "It's Luna!!" while other fans took to her wall to marvel over their twinning moment, writing, "Omg!! It’s Luna’s entire face!!!!!!" and "The time has come Chrissy, we need side by sides of you and Luna at the same age."

Thankfully, a side-by-side image of Teigen and Luna does exist on the Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author's Instagram feed, but it's from present day. And it's simply another illustration of the two of them having similar expressions when they are in an awkward situation (like when Teigen got super awkward at the 2016 Oscars), which is also pretty great.

Luna clearly takes after her mother in more than just looks. Teigen herself has gone on the record, in fact, to say that Luna has inherited something very important from her — excellent comedic timing. In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Bring The Funny host couldn't help praising her daughter's sense of humor. "Luna has amazing timing. She is so verbal...," she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this summer. "Obviously everyone's kids say something and you're like, 'Where did you get that?' But with us, it's like, 'How did you learn that tone or phrasing?' She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It's really interesting. But yeah, she's so funny."

It's sort of nice to know the next generation is going to get their own version of Chrissy Teigen as well through Luna, don't you think?