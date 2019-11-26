People tend to have a lot of feelings about potluck events at their kids' schools, in my experience. For some, it's another exhausting task heaped on a million other tasks that never seem to end for parents. For others, it's an opportunity to let their creative light shine bright. And you can bet that Chrissy Teigen's contribution for Luna's Thanksgiving potluck at her school was hilariously glorious, my friends. It even had actual eyelashes, so I'll let you decide where you think she lands in this category.

Admittedly, Teigen does have something of a leg up when it comes to providing a dish to send to her 3-year-old daughter's preschool class. She is a bestselling author of not just one but two cookbooks in the Cravings family. What's more, she also has her own Cravings by Chrissy Teigen website.

So what sort of dish do you think a bestselling cookbook author would share with her daughter's classmates? I can't decide if you should prepare to be disappointed or overwhelmed by Teigen's choice: fruit skewers. That's right, at first blush a person might think she chose the easy way out. But this is still Chrissy Teigen, guys. As she shared with her social media followers, this mom of two made a "fruit skewer turkey" for the unsuspecting small children. And it's... well. Perhaps you'll just have to see for yourself. The thing has eyelashes, is what I'm saying.

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

Teigen used blueberries for eyeballs and a cantaloupe for the body, but the eyelashes don't appear to serve a nutritional purpose; they are merely decorative.

Now before anyone goes ahead and tries judging Teigen's creation for Luna's classroom, it seems there are plenty of other parents out there who went a bit rogue themselves. Like one parent who created a sourdough bread turkey with antipasto feathers for a potluck. And one woman who shared the vegetable tray turkey her mom once made for her.

It will be interesting to see how Luna responds to her mother's creation for her class. Speaking as a mom of four who has contributed to more classroom potlucks than I care to remember, that's the real benchmark for success. The good news is that the creation did make it safely to school and took pride of place on the buffet table.

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

I have a feeling that Teigen's fruit skewer turkey will be enough to win over the little judges in Luna's classroom. It looks funny and sure, maybe some kids might want junk food instead of healthy fruit. But I suspect those eyelashes on marshmallows might possibly win Teigen some fans. They're pretty hilarious.