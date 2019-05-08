As someone who has spent a whole lot of time scrolling through Chrissy Teigen's social media feed I can tell you a whole lot about her family. I can tell you that her husband John Legend has a tiny twin in their baby boy Miles, that their 3-year-old daughter Luna has a hilarious personality, and that I want the cookbook author and her mom to cook one million dinners for me. But here's something that has managed to catch me by surprise; Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna is her ~*cringing*~ twin. How do I know this, you ask? Why, the mom of two helpfully provided a hilarious side-by-side photo as perfect evidence, of course.

It seems Luna was on the set of The Voice with her EGOT-winning dad Legend, one of the judges on the singing competition show. I know you're probably thinking this would feel like a pretty big honor but you are not a 3-year-old child. And also let's not forget Luna Legend has seen some pretty cool things in her short life as the child of two of the most famous people in the country, so it would probably take a lot to impress her.

Legend shared a photo of Luna wearing noise-cancelling headphones and sitting on his lap in The Voice' judge chair with the caption, "Luna carefully scrutinizing tonight's performances 👀."

This picture of Luna giving everyone the wary side-eye wasn't the only one taken that day, however. The Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author shared another photo of her daughter from that same day perfectly twinning one of her own most meme-able moments of all time.

Before you die laughing over Luna's exact replica of her mother's cringe face, let me remind you where it all began.

Back in 2016, actress Stacey Dash struggled through a painfully awkward moment at the Oscars after comments she made about the #OscarsSoWhite controversy from that year. At the time, according to The Mirror, Dash made headlines by saying she didn't believe Black History Month should be a thing, tried to laugh about it and was just generally painful to watch, as evidenced by Teigen's notorious reaction.

Now it seems her daughter is following in her cringey footsteps, much to the delight of social media users everywhere.

This isn't the first time Teigen has brought it to our attention that Luna is just basically a 2.0 version of her mother. Much like Teigen, Luna is apparently a force to be reckoned with, so much so her baby brother Miles is trying to catch up with her as Teigen told E! News:

Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun she's having. He wants to mobilize, he's ready, so things are happening for him quickly too, but Luna is just like, such a funny spitfire.

I get the feeling that little Miles will be much like his father, to be honest. Just happy to go along for the ride and see what sort of shenanigans Luna and Teigen might get into.

Just like the rest of us.