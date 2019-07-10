When my son was about two years old, the funniest thing happened at a Starbucks drive-thru window. I thought he was asleep in his car seat, but when I went to place my order, he shouted out behind me, "grande caramel macchiato with skim, please." Unbeknownst to me, his little eyes were constantly watching me and paying attention to everything I did. It was a sobering lesson, and Chrissy Teigen's hilarious video of Luna asking for wine provides further evidence that there is no escaping the scrutiny of a toddler.

In case you didn't know already, the Cravings: Hungry For More author is mother to two sweet little children with EGOT-winning husband John Legend: 3-year-old daughter, Luna and 1-year-old son, Miles. Her children tend to be featured prominently in her social media feed, which is pretty great since they are both funny and appear to be totally unaware of their internet fame. And maybe this is because Luna is too busy focusing what her mom is doing, a sentiment Teigen demonstrated in an Instagram video shared Tuesday. The hilarious clip shows Teigen playing store with Luna and Miles, where she was "working" behind the counter of a tiny building called "Luna's Playground," all the while her daughter was ordering what she wanted to eat and drink. Emphasis on drink, folks.

At first, Luna decided to order herself a sensible meal of salmon and salad. But before I go any further, I'd like to pause to appreciate the fact that Miles appeared to be something of a sous chef in the background, pretending to cook and just looking all chill. He must have prepped the salmon ahead of time and was taking a little break or something.

Anyways, after Luna ordered her dinner, her mother asked if she would like something to drink. She sure did, as per Instagram:

I would like some orange juice, some water... and some wine.

To be fair, being three is really hard work, guys. And perhaps this is why why Luna drank the glass of imaginary wine first. Priorities.

But wait — that's not all. In a follow-up video, Luna was recorded giving her grandma, Vilailuck Teigen the brush off. Apparently, the little girl doesn't have much patience for her customers, a trait she put on full display when telling Vilailuck "bye" after the grandma dared to request spicy food. Hmm, I can't help but wonder if Luna is modeling this behavior after a certain someone...

Of course, Luna isn't the only child in the Teigen and Legend household who parrots what she hears from the adults, however. When the Lip Sync Battle host's mom Vilailuck Teigen sat down to have a conversation with 1-year-old Miles, he was clearly just repeating what he heard, aka a whole lot of "yeahs." And in a funny twist, his grandmother used this to her advantage by making him admit he loved everyone in the family. Ha! Well-played, Vilailuck.

Circling back to the family's rising star, Luna, I suspect she might have heard something that made her think she didn't want to be cute. Want some proof? Look no further than a video Teigen shared on June 4, in which Luna says she is "not cute ever!" She instead proclaims loudly that she is beautiful.

Wouldn't it be nice if everyone had that kind of bold confidence? Keep shining, girl.

What's funny about kids, Luna included is that they listen to all the stuff you don't want to be repeated, like when you sneak through a drive-thru for yet another five dollar coffee or order another delicious glass of wine. They never seem to hear the other stuff, like brush your teeth or clean your room. Bottom line? I think toddlers would make for really awesome spies.