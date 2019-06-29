If you've ever wondered where Chrissy Teigen got her legendary sense of humor from you clearly haven't been following her mom on social media. Vilailuck Teigen, or as so many of her fans know her "Pepper Thai," tends to be her daughter's partner in crime when she gets into her various shenanigans. But don't go thinking all of that social media gold comes from Teigen alone. Clearly Vilailuck knows how to come up with her own great material. Chrissy Teigen's mom asked her followers "Who wore it better?" in a recent Instagram post, and it was possibly my favorite thing on the internet in recent days.

Vilailuck Teigen actually lives with her daughter and son-in-law, EGOT-winner John Legend, as well as the couple's adorable two children, 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles. While the living situation might seem unusual to some people, it appears to work out rather nicely for this particular household. In an interview with PopSugar Teigen said she had lots of favorite things about living with her mom, "Oh my god, so many things! We have such a unique relationship; we're so close — she's still my mother, but obviously I'm old enough now where we've become best friends."

One has to wonder if she feels the same way after her mother borrowed her dress recently?

Vilailuck donned a 16 Arlington dress trimmed in feathers her daughter wore during a recent guest spot on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, even going so far as to put on a similar strappy sandal and tie her hair back in a ponytail. Styling the look pretty much exactly the way Teigen herself styled it. She captioned the photo:

@chrissyteigen So Who Wore Better?

Now, if this had been my mom when I was in high school or something I would have dissolved in a hysterical mess (mostly because the answer most definitely would have been she wore it better). But Teigen's response? She wrote on her mother's Instagram feed:

oh my god you dork.

Most people responded diplomatically by saying they both looked great, but one social media follower called jamijohnston_ wrote what probably we were all thinking, "Can we get more of these?! I am definitely here for this!!! 😍😍 both look amazing- I give it to Pepper on presentation!!"

Chrissy Teigen and her mother have a history of getting into some pretty funny situations. I'm not sure if anyone remembers when Chrissy and her mom crowdsourced six overripe bananas for a banana bread back in 2017, but it was pretty amazing.

Fortunately television executives clearly think Chrissy and Vilailuck Teigen are pretty funny too. Quibi recently announced that the mother/daughter duo will be hosting their own program Chrissy's Court, where Chrissy will be the judge in small-claims court and her mother will act as a bailiff charged with keeping order in the court.

Here's hoping Vilailuck Teigen and her famous daughter keep the laughs coming. Because the world is a dark and terrible place and we really need them to keep us going.