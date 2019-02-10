One of the funniest ladies around is skipping the 2019 Grammys, but she's still taking to social media to keep her legions of fans entertained. Chrissy Teigen's "Not-Going-To-The-Grammys" makeup tutorial will make you love her even more than you already do.

Teigen's tutorial is totally tongue in cheek, so don't plan on following along unless your makeup routine involves forgetting what you're doing because you've had a few glasses of wine already. I laughed out loud as the model considered applying fake eyelashes, but pondered whether they really went with her "casual at home Grammys" vibes. Realizing she didn't have any lash glue, however, made up her mind for her. We've all been there, right?

If you were hoping to get tips on how to achieve luscious locks like Teigen's, her advice is pretty simple. Actually, maybe a little too simple: "I like to brush mine in a backwards motion."

The best line of the line whole hilarious story? "If anyone's watching this — I pity you." Seriously, how can you not love this woman? She really gets into the beauty blogger routine, hilariously signing off by reminding fans to like and subscribe. Someone please give Chrissy Teigen her own reality show already. I would totally watch.

While many of her peers were probably squeezing into couture gowns, Teigen was kicking it in a fluffy white bath towel — she joked on Twitter that she couldn't say who "designed" it, since the tag fell off.

Apparently we can thank Teigen's husband John Legend for the gift of this "Not Going To The Grammys" makeup tutorial. She told her Twitter followers that she and Legend would be skipping the show, joking that Legend was getting lazy now that he’d already won an EGOT. That’s an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, and it’s only been done by 15 people in history, according to CNN. Legend hit the historic milestone back in September when he won an Emmy for the TV production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

I'm actually a little in awe of how good Teigen looked at the beginning of her tutorial, before she even got much makeup on. And I'm even more impressed that Teigen still did her makeup at all considering she was going to be watching the show from home. Perhaps it was because she was hoping that some of her A-list friends might stop by, specifically congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Sadly, it didn't look like freshman Congresswoman (and fellow Twitter sensation) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accepted Teigen's offer of pizza and Grammys, according to TMZ. But Teigen later tweeted that Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson was swinging by, which sounds like a pretty good time Apparently the two have hung out before, according to Kelly and Ryan, and one can only imagine how perfect a combo of Chrissy, Jesse, and cocktails turns out to be.