Chrissy Teigen's Solution To Her Daughter Luna’s Picky Eating Is Pure Genius

Ah, the picky eater. I think every family has at least one, and I want all of you to feel sorry for me because my family has two. As tough as it can be to deal with a picky eater it's exponentially harder when they are toddlers. Because toddlers know everything and will be told nothing. They are hard to please and even harder to fool with clever food tricks (go ahead, try to hide some vegetables under their mashed potatoes then get back to me). Picky toddlers are tough. But Chrissy Teigen's solution to her daughter Luna's picky eating is probably the most over-the-top and brilliant thing I've ever seen, and I do not say this lightly.

The Lip Sync Battle host has apparently been experiencing a way less entertaining battle at home with her oldest child; the battle to feed a toddler. Despite the fact that Teigen is the bestselling author of not just one but two cookbooks, Cravings and Cravings: Hungry For More, it seems 2-year-old Luna has almost no interest in eating. Which seems impossible to me because I would love it if Chrissy Teigen was willing to cook for me every day and also be my best friend, but I digress.

Sadly, Luna has a history of refusing to eat her mom's food, as Teigen told The Rachel Ray Show in 2017, "She loves my mom's scalloped potatoes, she loves real food, but she will not eat my own food, which kind of breaks my heart," ET Online reported she said. "I take it personally!" Apparently things have not improved for Teigen in this department in the past year. On Monday, the mom-of-two (Luna is big sister to 8-month-old brother Miles) took to Twitter to share how her views of getting kids to eat have... er, evolved, I guess.

After coming to terms with the fact that she is "officially owned by a toddler," Teigen started to get creative with her possible solutions.

Teigen's "project" might possibly be the answer to ending the turmoil of dealing with toddlers who are picky eaters; she "made a restaurant" for Luna. Complete with a menu she can select from and everything.

The Mayo Clinic recommended that parents try to be respectful of their child's appetite and get creative when trying to make them eat food that will actually help them grow. I'm paraphrasing, but you know what I mean. Teigen's decision to create a menu, complete with kid favorites like crispy fish sticks, grilled cheese with berries, cereal and bananas, and even ham and cheese "Lunables" is nothing if not creative. (Though the site also advised parents not to be a short order cook.)

Of course, parents loved it. Perhaps especially because she included prices on the menu and even a few add-ons in an effort to be as realistic as possible (I say again, toddlers can sniff out a trick better than those trained dogs at airports).

And yes, Teigen is actually going to give Luna some fake money to pay for her own food.

I really hope this restaurant idea works out for Chrissy Teigen. I hope she gets her daughter to eat, and that she shares her success story with her followers to give them hope for their own kids.

Because let's face it; when it comes to picky eating toddlers, it sometimes feels like it's us against them.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.