When I look down at the smiling, innocent face of my infant daughter, I am often overcome with a burning desire to launch a cool, orange slice of Kraft American right at her sweet little mug. Guys, I'm kidding. Of course that's not my impulse. But Chrissy Teigen's thoughts on "cheesing" babies delivers a message to the parents out there who may be so keen to let the cheese fly.

Now, I love a good prank as much as the next girl. Watching Prank Sinatra — aka Winston Bishop, aka Winnie the Bish — go either way too big or way too small as he reeks havoc on his roommates' lives is one of my favorite pastimes. But I think even the gang on New Girl would have a few qualms with smacking babies in the face with cheese slices.

"Cheesing," as the creepy trend has been named, encourages parents to throw slices of cheese at their babies' faces and record their reactions as the cheese sticks to their cute, little faces. And if you think there's something a bit, um, odd about this trend, you're not alone. Chrissy Teigen recently tweeted about the "prank" to let everyone know that it's just not cool.

"I love a prank as much as anybody," Teigen wrote. "But I cannot get myself to throw cheese at my adorable, unsuspecting baby who has all the hope and trust in the world in me." And her followers were right there with her. A number of them replied to her tweet to share their own take on the trend.

One person on Twitter pointed out that these babies could very well grow into vengeful adults with an axe to grind. "When these babies grow up and inevitably drop their parents off at the nursing home, they're going to lean in and whisper 'this is for the cheese' before they leave them there," one replied.

Another suggested that maybe, just maybe, there's a better way to use the internet and its various "challenges," saying: "Yeah I don’t understand why someone can’t come up with a 'pay for someone’s meal challenge' instead of a 'let’s throw a kraft single at my baby and laugh because it stuck to their face challenge.'"

But along with their opinions, Teigen's followers also shared photos of their own, cheese-less little ones. How could you want to throw cheese at those faces?!

And, unsurprisingly, the fact that Teigen's husband John Legend and their son Miles are basically twins also popped up in the replies. Because of course it did.

But all jokes and cute babies aside, a few of Teigen's followers pointed out that the "cheesing" trend is not only a bit odd, it's also kind of mean. One wrote, "Makes no sense to prank someone who can’t appreciate the humor. It’s pretty much just bullying at that point. I hate it when parents trick their kids for a laugh."

Before you scream, "Lighten up!" let me remind you of wonder that is Chrissy Teigen's sense of humor. We're talking about the woman who has trolled her husband more times than I can count and was actually blocked by Donald Trump for making too many jokes about him. She slays when it comes to anything comedic or prank-related. Her Twitter feed is basically a late night comedy show of killer one-liners. So if she decided to veer towards the serious in discussing this strange trend, you can assume she has some real feelings about it.

So, there you have it: "cheesing" your baby is not really funny. Chrissy Teigen has spoken.